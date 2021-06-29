Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Scene & Heard

WonderCleveland, a New Experiential Museum, Opening in Mentor July 1

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge Visitors explore one of WonderCleveland's exhibits. - COURTESY WONDERCLEVELAND
  • Courtesy WonderCleveland
  • Visitors explore one of WonderCleveland's exhibits.
WonderCleveland, Northeast Ohio's first "experiential museum," is scheduled to open in Mentor's Great Lakes Mall on July 1.

Organizers compare the new, 17,000-square-foot experience to Candytopia in San Francisco and Color Factory in New York City. A former pop-up, the permanent WonderCleveland museum experience includes sixteen "full-sensory interactive art exhibits." 



"WonderCleveland invites guests to explore, touch, climb, solve challenges, and generally play with everything in sight," a press release states. "Whether it is a life-sized Lego Batman or an eight-foot tall Pez dispenser, guests will be surprised at at every single turn, tunnel, spaceship, and dimension which they travel through."

Tickets range from $12 for kids to $19 for adults during peak hours. Tickets can be purchased online at the WonderCleveland website. Organizers note that some of the exhibits are ideal for group selfies, and the most picturesque of them will be equipped with photo equipment so guests can document their experience on social media.

“Experiential museums like WonderCleveland are very popular across the country and we are very excited to bring this unique experience to Cleveland,” said organizer and Cleveland native Jason Percival, in the release. “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that is perfect for people of all ages and interests, from families with children to teenagers to adults. Multiple generations can all enjoy
together.”

***
