Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Bites

Kyler Smith of Sauce Boiling Seafood and Filter to Open Lightroom in Former Brasa Grill Space Downtown

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge An artist rendering of Lightroom, opening this fall in Cleveland. - ARCHITECTURE OFFICE
  • Architecture Office
  • An artist rendering of Lightroom, opening this fall in Cleveland.

If you thought Kyler Smith would be slowing down these days given the amount of work on his plate, you’d be wrong. In addition to his quickly expanding Sauce Boiling Seafood Express brand, which has locations in University Heights, Downtown and Akron, and another on the way in Columbus, he currently is knee-deep in construction on Filter in the Warehouse District. That restaurant and bar, located in the former Take 5 Rhthym and Jazz space, is on pace to open in late July or early August.

On deck for the active entrepreneur is Lightroom, which will debut in the former Brasa (and Cello's) Grill space (1300 W 9th St.) downtown. The spacious 8,000-square-foot property in the Warehouse District will be transformed into a snazzy lounge and restaurant with upscale furniture, fixtures and finishes. The freshly renovated interior will join a spacious and equally appointed front patio.



“This will be one of downtown’s premier dining and entertainment venues,” Smith says. “If you don’t want to go out to the club, but you still want that environment, we’re going to provide that.”

The menu is still developing, but guests likely can look forward to Asian-fusion cuisine.

Look for Lightroom to open in late fall or early winter. We'll keep you posted along the way. 

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Black Bear is Wandering Around Willoughby and Other Lake County Cities Read More

  2. Restaurant at Westin Downtown to Reopen this Friday, But Not As Urban Farmer Read More

  3. It’s Raining ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Cleveland. What’s Being Done to Make Ohio Water Safe? Read More

  4. WonderCleveland, a New Experiential Museum, Opening in Mentor July 1 Read More

  5. Cleveland Mourns the Death of Dave Molnar, Friend and Vital Member of the Local Music Scene Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation