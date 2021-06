Kyler Smith of Sauce Boiling Seafood and Filter to Open Lightroom in Former Brasa Grill Space Downtown

click to enlarge Architecture Office

An artist rendering of Lightroom, opening this fall in Cleveland.

If you thought Kyler Smith would be slowing down these days given the amount of work on his plate, you’d be wrong. In addition to his quickly expanding Sauce Boiling Seafood Express brand, which has locations in University Heights, Downtown and Akron, and another on the way in Columbus, he currently is knee-deep in construction on Filter in the Warehouse District . That restaurant and bar, located in the former Take 5 Rhthym and Jazz space, is on pace to open in late July or early August.On deck for the active entrepreneur is Lightroom, which will debut in the former Brasa (and Cello's) Grill space (1300 W 9th St.) downtown. The spacious 8,000-square-foot property in the Warehouse District will be transformed into a snazzy lounge and restaurant with upscale furniture, fixtures and finishes. The freshly renovated interior will join a spacious and equally appointed front patio.“This will be one of downtown’s premier dining and entertainment venues,” Smith says. “If you don’t want to go out to the club, but you still want that environment, we’re going to provide that.”The menu is still developing, but guests likely can look forward to Asian-fusion cuisine.Look for Lightroom to open in late fall or early winter. We'll keep you posted along the way.