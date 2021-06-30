Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Arts District

Music in the Valley Folk and Wine Festival Returns to Hale Farm & Village in July

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 8:39 AM

The Music in the Valley Folk and Wine Festival will feature local musicians. - COURTESY OF HALE FARM & VILLAGE
  • Courtesy of Hale Farm & Village
  • The Music in the Valley Folk and Wine Festival will feature local musicians.
The Music in the Valley Folk and Wine Festival features local musicians casually jamming at Hale Farm & Village, and this year’s festival, which takes place on July 10 and 11, will feature acts such as Charlie Mosbrook, Chris Allen, Mike Lenz, Madison Cummins, Jon Mosey and David Mayfield.

In addition, seven Ohio-based wineries will be on hand, and there will be local food trucks and vendors as well. A wine pairing seminar will take place each day too.



All regular museum exhibits and demonstrations are open to the public during the festival and extra event related activities for children and adults will happen daily. Hale Farm & Village features 90 acres of historic structures, farm animals, gardens and early American craft and trade demonstrations, including blacksmithing, pottery and glassblowing.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for youth ages 3 to 12. Members are free. Wine tastings are $10 for a logo glass and six tickets (good for one tasting each). Extra tickets are available for tastes, and glasses of wine and bottles may be purchased to take home. You can bring blankets and chairs.

