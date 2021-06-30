Restaurant at Westin Downtown to Reopen this Friday, But Not As Urban Farmer

Google Maps

Urban Farmer at the Westin Downtown Cleveland.

The Westin Cleveland closed last March, as did Urban Farmer restaurant located on the main floor of the property. The hotel reopened this past May, but the restaurant did not. That had less to do with the pandemic than it did with the legal issues engulfing the ownership of the hotel, which is being investigated by the FBI for money laundering. The hotel has been placed into receivership and will either go into foreclosure or be sold to new ownership.“Because of that uncertainty we’ve opted not to open up Urban Farmer,” explains general manager Tim Meyer. “That was the decision by Sage Hospitality, which is the management company. On the flipside of that: as a general manager that works for Sage and represents the owners, we’ve come to an agreement that I have guests that I have to take care of.”Therefore, come this Friday, the restaurant will reopen to both guests of the hotel and the general public. It just won’t be called Urban Farmer.“It’s going to look a lot like the old Urban Farmer,” says Meyer. “For anybody who liked Urban Farmer, this is as close as you’re going to get.”Former banquet chef Jacob Altemus has been brought in as executive chef of the new Not Urban Farmer, which is being billed simply as “the restaurant at the Westin” for now.“The bad news is that it sounds really bad in the press,” says Meyer. “The good news is that we’re in the best place we’ve been in well over a year.”Meyer says that the future of Urban Farmer will better come into view within the next 90 days.