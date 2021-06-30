Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Bites

Restaurant at Westin Downtown to Reopen this Friday, But Not As Urban Farmer

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 9:52 AM

Urban Farmer at the Westin Downtown Cleveland. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Urban Farmer at the Westin Downtown Cleveland.


The Westin Cleveland closed last March, as did Urban Farmer restaurant located on the main floor of the property. The hotel reopened this past May, but the restaurant did not. That had less to do with the pandemic than it did with the legal issues engulfing the ownership of the hotel, which is being investigated by the FBI for money laundering. The hotel has been placed into receivership and will either go into foreclosure or be sold to new ownership.



“Because of that uncertainty we’ve opted not to open up Urban Farmer,” explains general manager Tim Meyer. “That was the decision by Sage Hospitality, which is the management company. On the flipside of that: as a general manager that works for Sage and represents the owners, we’ve come to an agreement that I have guests that I have to take care of.”

Therefore, come this Friday, the restaurant will reopen to both guests of the hotel and the general public. It just won’t be called Urban Farmer.

“It’s going to look a lot like the old Urban Farmer,” says Meyer. “For anybody who liked Urban Farmer, this is as close as you’re going to get.”

Former banquet chef Jacob Altemus has been brought in as executive chef of the new Not Urban Farmer, which is being billed simply as “the restaurant at the Westin” for now.

“The bad news is that it sounds really bad in the press,” says Meyer. “The good news is that we’re in the best place we’ve been in well over a year.”

Meyer says that the future of Urban Farmer will better come into view within the next 90 days.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Black Bear is Wandering Around Willoughby and Other Lake County Cities Read More

  2. It’s Raining ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Cleveland. What’s Being Done to Make Ohio Water Safe? Read More

  3. WonderCleveland, a New Experiential Museum, Opening in Mentor July 1 Read More

  4. Cleveland Mourns the Death of Dave Molnar, Friend and Vital Member of the Local Music Scene Read More

  5. Director Anne Hu Returns to Native Cleveland to Film New Short on Growing Up Asian-American and Family Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation