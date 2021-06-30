Savage Love: I Attended a Religious Relative's Wedding and I'm Pretty Sure She and Her Husband Are Gay

Joe Newton

Another week, another round of Savage Love

Why would you go to that wedding when it's still possible to plead pandemic? And avoid having to sit in a room full of unpleasant people and their equally unpleasant friends? Both real and imaginary? A group of people who are also highly likely to be unvaccinated?Anyway, UNCLE, if you're out to the family about being queer and/or being queer-friendly (it's unclear what you ultimately figured out about yourself), your work here is done. Your niece knows queer people exist because you exist; she knows queer people live openly because you live openly. So she knows she has options, and she knows she has at least one family member she can turn to. Now if you were to take the next step — a radical step — and actually call your niece on the phone and ask her if she's queer ... if you were to list all the traits you regard as proof both she and her husband are queer ... it's possible she might suddenly come out — unlikely, UNCLE, but possible. But it's almost certain you would be scratched from the guest list for all future family events — whether or not your niece comes out — which seriously tips the scales in favor of making that call.Yes, PECS, there are other bi guys out there. Some are into muscular pecs (although we just call them "tits" now), some keep this side of themselves from their spouses and families (which exacerbates bisexual invisibility and poor mental-health outcomes among bisexuals), and some really get off on being dominated (because, like, that shit is hot). So you are definitely not alone.P.S. Today could be the day.Welcome out, PUSH, and how cool to learn you have — that you've always had — a queer sister!Your friends are wrong. You're a straight guy who likes dick — dick, not dudes. And luckily for you, CIS, there are plenty of dicks out there that aren't attached to dudes. While it might feel like a complicated and complicating way to be a straight guy, CIS, the straight label still applies.Lemme guess, Sharon-Rhymes-With-Karen: Many, many years ago you caught your husband with a cock in his mouth — the same husband who was never big on initiating sex (at least with you) — and somehow your husband managed to convince you it was just one of those things, just one of those frisky things, a trip to the moon on cocksucker wings, just one of those things. I'm here to tell you there wasn't just one. Your husband has sucked more cock than you know, SOAOV, and less cock than he'd like. And for the record: LGBT describes people, not patterns, and everything you claim — that we're neurotic, that we can be cured, that we failed to bond with one parent or bonded too much with another — was debunked decades ago. I would urge you to do a little reading, but your time might be better spent checking in on your husband. Where is he right now?