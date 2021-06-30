Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Scene & Heard

Zack Reed Unveils Plan to Keep Burke Lakefront Airport, Construct Mixed Use Development on Site

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge Former Burke Commissioner Mike Barth (L) and Zack Reed (R) discuss Reed's plan for a reimagined Burke Lakefront Airport. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Former Burke Commissioner Mike Barth (L) and Zack Reed (R) discuss Reed's plan for a reimagined Burke Lakefront Airport.

Cleveland mayoral candidate Zack Reed unveiled his plans for a reimagined Burke Lakefront Airport Wednesday. Contrary to popular sentiment, Reed proposed keeping Burke, not closing it, but also dramatically altering the existing land usage to make way for multiple mixed-use developments.

Reed said his plan would complement the Haslams' proposed lakefront development plan and finally give Clevelanders more direct access to the waterfront that they crave.



Closing Burke, Reed argued, would pose a significant challenge, given that the Federal Aviation Administration typically opposes closing airports of any size. (Scene reported in 2018 that while the FAA does indeed almost always oppose initial requests, other cities have been able to make persuasive arguments and change the FAA's mind.)

But instead of pursuing a costly and time-consuming engagement with a federal agency, Reed said, it would make more sense for Cleveland to keep Burke and free up more than 50 acres of valuable lakefront land for offices, residences, hospitality and green space.

"We all know Cleveland," Reed said. "We all know that leaders of the past would talk and study something for so long that nothing ever really gets done."

By way of contrast, Reed said that he would begin conversations with the FAA on day one of his administration to begin the redevelopment process.

The details of his plan include renovating the former Aviation High School as an office building, demolishing the current airport building and constructing a new control tower east of its current location, and building two "iconic" structures for offices, residences or a hotel on what is now a vast and underused parking lot. 

"New offices, new shops, new stores, new homes," Reed said. "The bottom line is that with our vision, we will free up 56.7 acres of land for new construction."

Former Burke Commissioner Mike Barth, who oversaw the airport during much of the Mike White administration, co-signed Reed's plan and suggested that a right-sizing was in order after two decades of service decline at the airport. (From 2000 to 2017, airline traffic declined at Burke by more than 60 percent.)

"Times have changed," Barth said. "The dynamics have changed. Look at the parking lot. A dozen, maybe two dozen cars?"

Barth said the logistics of Reed's proposal, while by no means cheap, were straightforward. Decommissioning the current inboard taxiway and transforming what is now the inboard runway into a taxiway would free up the acreage that Reed described. He also said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' construction of a confined disposal facility would soon free up additional land for a new runway, if necessary.

"It's time to look at Burke as a major asset that few cities have," Barth said. "It's time to work with the FAA and implement Zack's plan. It's time to maintain Burke while also developing the lakefront." 

During a Q&A, Reed said keeping the airport would maintain hundreds (?) of local jobs and said he had no doubt that the plan would attract a number of developers. In press materials, he said he'd be releasing additional planks of his mayoral platform in the coming weeks.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Black Bear is Wandering Around Willoughby and Other Lake County Cities Read More

  2. It’s Raining ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Cleveland. What’s Being Done to Make Ohio Water Safe? Read More

  3. WonderCleveland, a New Experiential Museum, Opening in Mentor July 1 Read More

  4. Restaurant at Westin Downtown to Reopen this Friday, But Not As Urban Farmer Read More

  5. Cleveland Mourns the Death of Dave Molnar, Friend and Vital Member of the Local Music Scene Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation