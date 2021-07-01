Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Scene & Heard

1 in 4 Ohioans Hit by Financial Toll of Pandemic

Posted By on Thu, Jul 1, 2021 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge One quarter of Ohioans dealt with financial issues due to the pandemic - ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock
  • One quarter of Ohioans dealt with financial issues due to the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 disrupted the lives of Ohioans, and data continues to evolve that is uncovering the far-reaching financial toll.

Nearly one-in-four adults in the Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey said they experienced at least one financial difficulty. Research Associate with Interact for Health Colleen Desmond explained that includes trouble paying for food, rent or utilities.



"Necessary things like business closures, social distancing, stay-at-home orders, things like that have affected people's financial wellbeing," said Desmond. "If anything, I would have expected these potentially be a little bit higher. If you did this same survey statewide in Ohio, I think you'd see very similar results."

And that is the case, according to the most recent U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey that showed nearly one-in-four Ohio adults experienced difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last seven days.

The Health Issues Survey also revealed disparities, with 35% of Black adults reporting financial struggles, compared with 20% of white adults.

More than 20,000 Ohioans have lost their lives to COVID-19, and more than one million cases have been reported in the state. Desmond said it's important to also continue tracking financial hardships caused by pandemic because they are closely connected to a person's health outcomes.

"If you're not able to afford food, that can affect your health," said Desmond. "If you're not able to pay your mortgage or rent, obviously, that can contribute to stress, it can contribute to poor living conditions, it can contribute to homelessness. All of these things can affect health. Same with utilities. "

Desmond contended that moving forward, policies are needed that ensure all Ohioans can afford food, housing, health care and other basic necessities that can improve health and well-being.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Restaurant at Westin Downtown to Reopen this Friday, But Not As Urban Farmer Read More

  2. Kyler Smith of Sauce Boiling Seafood and Filter to Open Lightroom in Former Brasa Grill Space Downtown Read More

  3. While You Were In: 46 New Cleveland Restaurants to Try This Summer Read More

  4. Seven Cleveland Council Challengers Disqualified by BOE, All From High-Poverty East Side Wards Read More

  5. Zack Reed Unveils Plan to Keep Burke Lakefront Airport, Construct Mixed Use Development on Site Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation