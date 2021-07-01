20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Fourth of July Weekend (July 1-4)

THU 07/01
-
Jack Blume
-
Live theater is back at Playhouse Square.
The Choir of Man
With most of the Broadway touring shows still on pause because of the pandemic, The Choir of Man
represents the sole performance taking place at Playhouse Square this month. A press release promises the show is both a party and concert: "It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography." Tonight's show takes place at 7:30 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre. Check the Playhouse Square website for additional showtimes and ticket prices.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Madeline Finn
For tonight's Music Box gig, singer-songwriter Madeline Finn, a Northeast Ohio native who's now based out of Nashville, will enlist some of her musical friends to join her for a Nashville-style songwriters-in-the-round concept. Singer-pianist Chrissy Strong and singer-multi-instrumentalist Brendan O’Malley will join her. The show starts at 7:30, and tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Grandview/Faces of Belmez
Part of the Grog Shop's weekly Show and a Snack series, this concert pairs the locally based garage rock band Grandview with Faces of Belmez. The Tavern Company will provide the snacks for the gig. Tickets will be sold by table only in groups of 2 to 6 people for maximum occupancy and safety. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets cost $10.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Indians vs. Houston Astros
The Indians will get a good test from the Houston Astros, who arrive for a four-game series that commences with tonight's game. Winner of the World Series a few years back, the Astros continue to be a dominant AL team stacked with All-Stars such as Jose Altuve, Martin Maldonado, Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley. First pitch is at 7:10; tickets start at $15.
Progressive Field, 2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, clevelandindians.com
.
Lunch by the Lake
A summertime thing at the Rock Hall, Lunch by the Lake will feature free acoustic performances by the Rock Hall’s “Resident Rockers” and local artists from noon to 2 p.m. on today, tomorrow and Saturday at the beer garden. The event is free and no reservation is required.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Maker & Shaker
Maker & Shaker, a cocktail hour and mini maker market featuring local entrepreneurs, takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the B-Side on the first Thursday of each month. A local musician/DJ will be on hand as well, and the event will be outdoor on the patio, weather permitting, or inside right next to the bar. Admission is free. first Thursday of every month.
2785 Euclid Hts. Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
Mask
The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque resumes theatrical screenings with a screening of Peter Bogdanovich's 1985 film Mask
. This extended director’s cut, never shown theatrically in Cleveland and unavailable on any streaming service, was released the year the Cinematheque started showing movies. Tonight at 7, the Cinematheque will show the 35mm print. Tickets cost $14, $11 for Cinematheque members, CIA and CSU I.D. holders, and those age 25 and under.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
Dusty Slay
Comedian Dusty Slay likes to say that he "leaves the serious topics like race, religion and politics" to someone who, unlike him, hasn't drank gas out of a water hose. As a result, his jokes tend be about his lower-class upbringing. He says he doesn't like taking off his shoes when he visits other people's houses because it's like they've said that their house is cleaner than his. "I was raised in a dirty house where I felt comfortable," he jokes. Slay performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
FRI 07/02
GlamGore
GlamGore is Cleveland's newest monthly addition to LGBTQ nightlife. Each month, GlamGore features a variety of performance artists under one roof, ranging from beauty queens to drag monsters. One of few all-inclusive and all ages productions that incorporates themed performances to elevate artists and audiences alike, GlamGore features well-rounded drag entertainers of all shapes, sizes and styles from all over the country. Tonight's event, which starts at 9 at the Grog Shop, features Oddity Black, Nothing, Natasshja Norielle and Porcelain. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. VIP tickets which include a photo opportunity, a meet-and-greet prior to the show and seating, cost $16.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
King Solomon Hicks
Singer-guitarist King Solomon Hicks received some well-deserved accolades for his latest long-player, Harlem. The bluesy affair allows Hicks to show off his supple vocals and gritty guitar work, and tracks such as "421 South Main" possess a Stevie Ray-like swagger. Kirk Yano, an ex-Clevelander who operated After Dark Studio here before he moved to New York, produced the hard-driving blues album. Yano will be on hand tonight too since he's playing bass with Hicks. A local treasure, Kristine Jackson opens the show, which starts at 8 p.m. Check the Beachland website for ticket prices.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Live and Local
As part of the Rock Hall's summer concert series, there will be live music from 8 to 10:30 tonight and tomorrow night. Dubbed Live and Local, the concerts will feature a mix of local and national acts. Admission is free, but reservations are requested. A separate ticket is required to tour the museum.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Shang
A writer/performer on the now defunct syndicated TV show The Newz
, the comedian Shang also did the audience warm-up for the show which was filmed at Universal Studios in Orlando in the 90s. The guy has toured the country as a standup ever since. Raised in Brooklyn, he has a tough guy mentality that comes through in his raunchy bits. He performs at 7:30 and 10 tonight and at 7 and 9:30 tomorrow tonight at the Improv. Consult the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Waterloo Makes Music
A summertime tradition, Waterloo Makes Music programming features local musicians on the first Friday of each month. Tonight, Erin Neal and the Chill Factors perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Waterloo Tower located just down the street from the Beachland Ballroom. It's free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
SAT 07/03
An American Celebration
The Cleveland Orchestra returns to Blossom at 8 tonight for the first time in more than a year for a night of music and fireworks. Expect to hear Copland’s Appalachian Spring, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and a march by Sousa. Brett Mitchell conducts and Michelle Cann guests on piano. The Cleveland Orchestra offers free lawn tickets to young people ages 17 and under for all Blossom Festival concerts. Two “under 18s” will be admitted with each paid adult admission. Consult the Cleveland Orchestra website for more ticket info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Cleveland Bazaar in Market Square Park
Cleveland Bazaar has organized pop-up retail events for makers, artists and small businesses in northeast Ohio since 2004. Its summer shows at Market Square Park across from the West Side Market are a great way to shop local. Today's event, which is free, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
W. 25th St. and Lorain Ave., loc8nearme.com/ohio/cleveland/cleveland-bazaar/6206878/
.
Hip Hop Boot Camp
Alien Arts, Inc. an Ohio-based non-profit organization with a mission to "inspire, nurture and teach youth grades K-12 through the performing arts channels of music and dance," has just announced it'll host the second annual Hip Hop Boot Camp from noon to 4 p.m. today at Hardesty Park in Akron. At the free event, attendees will learn about the history of Alien Arts and positive hip-hop culture. There will be guest speakers and live entertainment by local dance and performing artists and DJs.
1615 W. Market St., Akron.
Peninsula Flea
It's not just a city thing: Good fleas can be found beyond Cleveland's city limits. To wit: The Peninsula Flea, which is held on the first Saturday of every month from June to September at the beautiful Heritage Farms, in the Cuyahoga Valley. The location provides a perfect escape from the crush of city life, perhaps best enjoyed by taking a hike in the surrounding Cuyahoga Valley National Park — the third most-visited national park in the country. A slew of local vendors will be on the lawn, with indoor sales taking place in two of the barns on site. The flea is the perfect opportunity to get some antiques, handmade collectibles, local gear and delicious fresh food while taking in all that Peninsula has to offer. Shoppers are welcome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
6050 Riverview Rd, Peninsula, heritagefarms.com/peninsula-flea
.
Terrapin Flyer
One of the top touring Grateful Dead bands in the country, Terrapin Flyer draws from a revolving lineup of the best Grateful Dead musicians and puts them together in different combinations to perform Grateful Dead music that "closely reflects the spirit of the original." In the past, the act has featured former members of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band, including Vince Welnick, Tom Constanten and Melvin Seals. Hundreds of top musicians have performed with the band over the last 20 years. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets cost $20.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
SUN 07/04
Cleveland Light Up the Lake
Presented by Downtown Cleveland Alliance and the City of Cleveland, this free, family-friendly event takes place at 8 p.m. at Public Square. Fireworks will be shot off at dusk from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20. You can take in the fireworks from a variety of viewing areas in and around downtown., downtowncleveland.com
.
Maker Town Market
Maker Town and Saucy Brew Works have teamed up to present free outdoor markets every Sunday at Saucy's Vibe Garden. The weekly event will feature handmade jewelry, home decor, wall art, fashion, pet products, wellness items, furniture and paper goods. Located at W. 28th St. and Church Ave., Saucy's Vibe Garden features picnic tables and an outdoor bar. Food can be ordered from the brewery via an app. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free. Continues through Sept. 26.
2807 Church Avenue, 216-666-2568, makertownusa.com/market/
.
Music Box Fireworks Party
Since Music Box Supper Club is located right on the lakefront, it's a great place to watch fireworks. To capitalize on its location, the club will host a special fireworks party tonight at 7 with local rockers Sunrise Jones, a group whose "eclectic song list spans the genres and is sure to get you, your family, your friends, and your neighbor up and dancing," as it's put in a Music Box press release. Doors open at 5 p.m. Consult the Music Box website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
