Here's Where to See Fireworks Around Cleveland This Fourth of July Weekend

The Fourth of July is back in full firework force this year
Firework celebrations are back for July 4th this year, and there are an abundance of options around Northeast Ohio starting tonight and running through Sunday.
Here's where and when to catch them.
JULY 2ND
Avon Lake - Weiss Field
(33401 Webber Rd.
) - Festivities begin at 6 p.m., Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Indians
(2401 Ontario Rd.
) - Fireworks after the game July 2nd and 3rd
Solon - Solon Community Park
(6679 SOM Center Rd
) - Park will open at 7 p.m., Fireworks at dark p.m.
JULY 3RD
Bay Village - Cahoon Memorial Park
(27600 Lake Rd.
) - Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Fireworks in Twinsburg
(10260 Ravenna Rd.
) - Starts at 7:30 p.m., Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Hudson - Barlow Farm Park
(1965 Barlow Rd.
) - Event begins at 7 p.m., Fireworks at dusk
Medina’s Fireworks Fest
(3939 Granger Rd.
) - Activities at 6 p.m., Fireworks at dusk
JULY 4TH
Akron (Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and Erie Island
) - 9:45 p.m.
Aurora
- Pioneer Trail Ballfields (115 E. Pioneer Trail
) - Two day event, Fireworks at dusk
Avon - Lake Erie Crushers Stadium
(2009 Baseball Blvd.
) - Red White and Boom Festival July 3rd and 4th, Fireworks at dusk on the 4th
Berea - Grindstone Festival and Fireworks
(85 S. Rocky River Dr.
) - Festival from 4 to 10 p.m., Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Brunswick
(3553 Center Rd.
) - Fireworks begin at dusk
Cleveland - Light Up The Lake
(Downtown Cleveland, Flats West Bank, Flats East Bank, North Coast Harbor
) - Fireworks at Dusk
Cleveland - Rock N’ Boom
(William Mather Steamship
) - Fireworks begin at dusk, entry at 8 p.m.
Lakewood Fireworks
(14532 Lake Ave.
) - Fireworks around 9:45 p.m.
Mayfield Village - Parkview Pool
(425 N. Commons Blvd.
) - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Mentor - Civic Amphitheater
(8600 Munson Rd.
) - Festivities at 8 p.m., Fireworks to follow
Music Box Supper Club Fireworks Party
(1148 Main Ave.
) - Party begins at 7 p.m, Fireworks at dusk
Strongsville - Foltz Athletic Fields
(14459 Foltz Pkwy.
) - Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Westlake - Clague Park
(1400 Clague Rd.
) - Fireworks at Dusk, Festivities begin at 2 p.m.
JULY 8TH - 11TH
Broadview Heights Home Days on the Green & Fireworks
(9543 Broadview Rd.
) - Fireworks at 10 p.m.