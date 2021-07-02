New Podcast Aims to Promote Local Businesses and Artists

click to enlarge Courtesy of Alex Newshutz

The hosts of The Golden Boys Podcast.

A new local podcast hosted by a physical therapist, a nurse, a dumpster salesman and a mailman,aims to promote all things Cleveland.“We’re four homegrown Cleveland dudes that want nothing more than to have fun with each other, promote Cleveland brands, artists, businesses, etc., and to make our listeners feel like they’re there with us,” says host Alex Newshutzin an email exchange. “We all have no filter, we aren’t afraid to talk about any topic, and we love literally every type of person. If we touch on something sensitive, we just want to talk about it and have fun with a topic and nothing more. If you’re looking for a podcast that has real conversations without any filter or reservations, this is the place to look.”In the near future, the group plans to take on topics like UFC and MMA and produce a sub-series called “Tourror Stories” that’ll feature local musicians talking about their experiences with touring and about how they got started, etc.“We hope our podcast brings happiness and laughter to anyone who listens to it," says Newshutz. "We’re just four silly-geese trying to broadcast our ridiculous conversations.”can be found on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud and YouTube.