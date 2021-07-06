Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Michael Bublé Reschedules Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Date for August
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 9:20 AM
Just this week, singer Michael Bublé announced rescheduled dates for his An Evening With Michael Bublé tour that was postponed in 2020 and then rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.
The new set of dates includes an Aug. 21 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
.
"I couldn't be more excited to get back on the road to entertain my fans live and in-person," says Bublé in a statement. "When my touring family last performed, we did not know when or if we would ever get the chance to get back on stage. Like the rest of the world, this has been a very emotional time. During this past year, I loved being a full-time dad, but I missed what felt like a party every night where we were able to celebrate the best way I know how, singing my songs to you. It seems more important than ever that we can share the music as we all heal from this past year. I can't wait to see everyone."
Tickets for previously scheduled dates will reportedly be honored.
Tags: Michael Bublé, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, coronavirus, Image
