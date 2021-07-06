Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

C-Notes

REO Speedwagon Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in December

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, REO Speedwagon delivered a huge hit with its 1980 album High Infidelity, which featured singles such as “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It on the Run.” That landmark album spent 15 weeks atop the charts and has since earned the RIAA’s 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the U.S.

As of today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and singer Kevin Cronin and bandmates still steadily tour.



The band comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Dec. 18.

Tickets to the REO Speedwagon show at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

