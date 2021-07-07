Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Bites

1330 on the River, Compass Lounge to Open This Summer in Former East End Space in the Flats

Posted By on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge 1330 on the River will open this summer in the former East End space in the Flats. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • 1330 on the River will open this summer in the former East End space in the Flats.

Last year, chef Zaman Khan took over the former East End property in the Flats and reopened the restaurant in late 2020 as 1330 on the River. One week later, a fire forced the restaurant to close its doors.

“It was an amazing week,” Khan says. “We were busy as heck. Honestly, as a chef and a restaurant owner, that was one of the best, easiest, happiest weeks of my life.”



Instead of brooding, Khan and his partners used the down time to redesign the interior, rebuild the riverside patio and gear up for a fresh start. That will take place in mid to late August. When the work is completed, the building will house two separate but complementary concepts, the restaurant on the main floor and Compass Lounge, “a speakeasy type of lounge with bites, cocktails and cigars” on the lower level. Both will enjoy views of the Cuyahoga River.

“It’s going to be extravagant,” he says. “It will be a two-story patio with garage doors on the lower level and a pergola up top. There will be room for four boats to dock up on the new patio.”

Khan, who goes by the name Zeek, opened his first restaurant, Zeeks on Sixth, in Austin. He prides himself not only on the food he prepares, but the atmosphere he creates and provides for his guests.

“I like liveliness,” he says. “I come from the City of Music, so I want to provide an electric feel with music and neon-vibrant vibes throughout the restaurant at night, but during the day it’s more moderate, rustic and homey. The moods and atmosphere that we provide will change throughout the day and night.”

Khan says that he was attracted to the project because of the location, which fits into his overall concept, something he describes as “Southern hospitality with a West Coast cuisine.”

“First things first was the incredible waterfront view, and being right next to the park kind of pulled it all in together for the type of cuisine that I do,” he explains. “We’re a scratch kitchen, we don’t use any frozen meats."

1330 on the River (1330 Old River Rd.) will serve dinner and weekend brunch. Those who managed to dine there during that one glorious week last October will be familiar with the menu. Items featured back then include meat and cheese boards, Rueben sliders, bacon-wrapped figs, seasonal salads, BBQ burger with onion rings, grilled salmon with jasmine rice and grilled lamb chops with asparagus.

Guests headed for the cocktail bar will pass through a pair of large wooden doors on the front of the building that lead to an elevator, where an operator will take them down to the lower level. Diners will also be able to venture downstairs from inside the restaurant.
click to enlarge 1330_signaage_from_zeek.jpg

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Here's Where to See Fireworks Around Cleveland This Fourth of July Weekend Read More

  2. Dennis Kucinich's Bullet-Ridden, Blood-Dripping Cleveland Script Sign Mailer Is Certainly a Choice Read More

  3. Sheffield Lake Police Chief Resigns After Leaving 'Ku Klux Klan' Note for Black Officer as a 'Joke' Read More

  4. 20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Fourth of July Weekend (July 1-4) Read More

  5. Titillating Tidbits: Shontel Brown Lands Marcia Fudge's Mom's Endorsement, Plus Adam Driver in Northeast Ohio Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation