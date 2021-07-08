20 Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 8-11)

click to enlarge
THU 07/08
Courtesy of New Soft Shoe
Local rockers New Soft Shoe.
New Soft Shoe
Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Tickets cost $12.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Tonight, Mike Olszewski, a veteran Cleveland TV and radio reporter who's won many local and national journalism awards, celebrates Ghoulardi, Big Chuck, Super Host, and other local horror hosts. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Indians vs. Kansas City Royals
Despite a lack of marquee players, the Kansas City Royals have somehow managed to play close to .500 ball for most of the season and should prove to be a worthy opponent for the Cleveland Indians when the two teams clash tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field as part of a four-game series that continues through Sunday. Tickets start at $15.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, clevelandindians.com
Lunch by the Lake
A summertime thing at the Rock Hall, Lunch by the Lake will feature free acoustic performances by the Rock Hall’s “Resident Rockers” and local artists from noon to 2 p.m. on today, tomorrow and Saturday at the beer garden. The event is free and no reservation is required.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
FRI 07/09
Cain Park’s Arts Festival
The Cain Park Arts Festival is a juried fine arts and fine crafts event that features the work of artists from across the country. Expect to find vendors showcasing all media of jewelry, ceramics, glass, sculpture and much more. The event kicks off today at 3 at Cain Park. It continues through Sunday. Admission is free. Consult the Cain Park website for hours and more information.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Live and Local
As part of the Rock Hall's summer concert series, there will be live music from 8 to 10:30 tonight and tomorrow night. Dubbed Live and Local, the concerts will feature a mix of local and national acts. Admission is free but reservations are requested. A separate ticket is required to tour the museum.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
Mike Polk Jr. Show Live
If you’ve seen local comedian Mike Polk Jr., the man behind the Hastily Made Cleveland Tourism Video, the Factory of Sadness video (parts one and two), Last Call Cleveland comedy troupe and his very own show on Fox 8 (aptly called the Mike Polk Jr. Show), perform live, you know he really thrives on having an audience at his disposal. He hosts the Mike Polk Jr. Show Live tonight at 9:30 at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Walkabout Tremont
Walkabout Tremont, which takes place on the second Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m., showcases the best of this smart neighborhood, with art openings, extended hours at galleries and shops, restaurant and bar specials, street performers, live music, pop-up vendors, neighborhood walking tours and much more.
experiencetremont.com
The Young, Funny and Black Comedy Jam
The 10-city, 33-date Young, Black, and Funny Comedy Jam tour with 28-year-old Montreal Just For Laughs Festival “New Face” Leonard Ouzts, who also headlines the dates, starts today at the Improv. Outs has enjoyed success with Unprotected Sets
, his Epix comedy special that offers a "sarcastic off-the-cuff and versatile style of comedy." Other comedians on the tour include Vincent Bryant, Taneshia “Just Nesh” Rice, former Worldstar TV host Detroit’s Chris “CP” Powell and IL T Murph. Tonight's show starts at 7 and performances continue at the Improv through Sunday. Consult the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
SAT 07/10
Beachland Flea
A good number of local vendors will exhibit both inside and outside the Beachland Ballroom today to sell vinyl records, vintage clothing, unique artwork, music memorabilia and more. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Book Launch
Tonight at 7:30, Visible Voice Books hosts a book launch party for two local authors, Diane Vogel Ferri and Betty Weibel. A teacher, poet and writer living in Solon, Vogel Ferri has published essays in Scene
, Cleveland Stories
, Cleveland Christmas Memories
and Good Works Review
. Her new book, No Life But This: A Novel of Emily Warren Roebling
, is based on the life of Emily Roebling, a female field engineer who was highly instrumental in the building of the Brooklyn Bridge. Weibel has had a successful career as a journalist and public relations professional and agency owner. She currently volunteers her time as a board member for both the Ohioana Library Association and Ohio History Connection. Her new book, The Ohio Literary Trail: A Guide, identifies historic homes, museums, library collections and historical markers honoring great authors, poets and influencers of Ohio's literary landscape. Admission to the event is free.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
Funkadelica
Funkadelica, a new monthly beats and breaks, funk, disco, boogie and house night launches today at 10 p.m. at B-side Lounge. On the turntables is vinyl spinner Mike-One (UK/Resurrection Funk Club/Disfunktional). Mike-One is well renowned for building the vibe and shaking the room with the fattest beats and breaks, right through to solid heart pounding disco and the best and most upfront house music. Playing exclusively on two turntables cutting back and forth and scratching with 45s, his mixing crosses genres seamlessly as he builds and creates dynamic up-tempo sets for dance floors. “The goal here is to create one of Cleveland’s hottest and coolest club nights with big name guest DJ’s, here at the B-side lounge,” says Mike. “B-side has a very underground feel and is a perfect venue to deliver the Funkadelica sound." Cover charge is $10.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 11.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
Live @ The Lighthouse Music Festival Series
The Fairport Harbor Arts & Culture Alliance has organized this new summer festival dubbed Live@The Lighthouse Music Festival Series, which takes place at the Lighthouse Amphitheater behind the Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse. Today's concert features local favs Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band. They’ll take the main stage at 7:30 p.m. The music starts at 3 p.m., and opening acts include the Land of Panda and the Quasi Kings. Food trucks such as Wild Spork (100 percent plant-based vegan), Jackpot Chicken (award-winning wings and comfort food) and Kona Ice (flavored shaved ice) will be on hand. Additionally, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
fairportharbortourism.com/event/live-at-the-lighthouse-music-festival-series/
Maker Markets @ Van Aken District
An eclectic group of "creative movers and shakers" will be on hand for today's Maker Markets@Van Aken District event that takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Van Aken District. Organizers say they plan to have around 30 vendors that carry items such as stationery, handcrafted jewelry and graphic art pieces. Find info about today's vendors on Maker Cleveland's Facebook page. Admission is free.
3401 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Heights, 216-491-8800, thevanakendistrict.com
Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival
The Music in the Valley Folk and Wine Festival features local musicians casually jamming at Hale Farm & Village, and this year’s festival, which takes place on July 10 and 11, will feature acts such as Charlie Mosbrook, Chris Allen, Mike Lenz, Madison Cummins, Jon Mosey and David Mayfield.In addition, seven Ohio-based wineries will be on hand, and there will be local food trucks and vendors as well. A wine pairing seminar will take place each day too.All regular museum exhibits and demonstrations are open to the public during the festival and extra event related activities for children and adults will happen daily. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for youth ages 3 to 12. Members are free. Wine tastings are $10 for a logo glass and six tickets (good for one tasting each). Extra tickets are available for tastes, and glasses of wine and bottles may be purchased to take home. You can bring blankets and chairs.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org
YAY! Saturdays
This summer, University Circle caters to families with YAY! Saturdays, a new summer program for K-8 students and their families. The event features three zones with free children’s activities that rotate each week, so you can choose your own adventure. The free event takes place from 10 a.m .to 1 p.m. on Wade Oval in University Circle. Continues through July 17.
10831 Magnolia Dr., 216-791-3900, universitycircle.org
SUN 07/11
Hanagatami
Japanese filmmaker Nobuhiko Obayashi (1938-2020) finally realized his dream of making an anti-war epic at age 80 after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and given six months to live. Based on a 1937 novella by Kazuo Dan and set in a Japanese coastal village a few months before Pearl Harbor, Hanagatami
(the title means The Flower Basket) focuses on a teenage boy who sees his friendships and romances subsumed by war. Tonight at 6:30 p.m., the film makes its local debut at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Special admission $11, or $8 for Cinematheque members, CIA and CSU I.D. holders, and those age 25 and under.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
Maker Town Market
Maker Town and Saucy Brew Works have teamed up to present free outdoor markets every Sunday at Saucy's Vibe Garden. The weekly event will feature handmade jewelry, home decor, wall art, fashion, pet products, wellness items, furniture and paper goods. Located at W. 28th St. and Church Ave., Saucy's Vibe Garden features picnic tables and an outdoor bar. Food can be ordered from the brewery via an app. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free.
2807 Church Avenue, 216-666-2568, makertownusa.com/market/
Mozart in the Meadows
Jane Glover conducts the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Blossom as it digs into a program of Mozart's music that features his Symphony No. 40, a work that's sometimes called his “Great G minor.” Arguably his most popular symphony, it possesses a "shadowy intensity" that proved to be highly influential. Conrad Tao guests on piano. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Check the orchestra's website for ticket prices.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 5.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
