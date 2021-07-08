Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, July 8, 2021

C-Notes

Buffalo Ryders To Play Release Party on Saturday at Musica

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 8:34 AM

click to enlarge Akron's Buffalo Ryders. - COURTESY OF BUFFALO RYDERS
  • Courtesy of Buffalo Ryders
  • Akron's Buffalo Ryders.
Once the pandemic shut down live music, Akron's Buffalo Ryders — singer-guitarist Joe Risdon and drummer Mike Lupica — focused on writing material for their second album, Where the Liars Go.

The album arrives this week, and the group performs an outdoor show at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Musica in Akron. Punch Drunk Tagalongs and the Outside Voices will open.



“The last show I played before the shutdown, I fell through a manhole outside the venue. I couldn’t walk for a month, so we started writing the album after that. It wasn't hard to find inspiration in 2020. I did a lot of self-reflecting, like everyone,” Risdon says in a press release about the new album and release party.

“It’s a pissed-off album that speaks for itself lyrically,” adds Lupica.

For the new album, a hard rocking affair that has a Queens of the Stone Age vibe, the band added bassist-singer Kevin McManus (the Outside Voices, Nick Wilkinson & the Featured Players).

“Kevin brought grit in his playing, as well as the opportunity to record our first legitimate studio album. Everything prior had been self-recorded,” Risdon says.

The band cut the album at Amish Electric Chair Studios in Athens, OH with producer-engineer Neil Tuuri. McManus and Tuuri have collaborated on several recording projects over the last six years.

“This is one of my favorite albums I’ve recorded this year with some of the heaviest musical moments I’ve ever recorded,” says Tuuri, who also produces and plays bass for the Central Ohio riff-rock trio Gudger. “It sounds and feels like the Buffalo Ryders should — a band playing in a room, rather than a bunch of sounds layered on top of each other.”

The album will be available for streaming and purchase tomorrow.

Tags: , , ,

