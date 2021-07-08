Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, July 8, 2021

C-Notes

Cleveland Metal Band Dead Earth To Release New EP

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge Cover art for tne Dead Earth EP. - COURTESY OF DEAD EARTH
  • Courtesy of Dead Earth
  • Cover art for tne Dead Earth EP.
The local metal band Dead Earth will release a new three-song EP, All Hail the Dark, on July 13. Dead Earth's All Hail the Dark is currently available for preorder.

"I wanted to strike a nerve with people around the globe when I wrote the lyrics to the three songs on the new All Hail the Dark EP," says singer-lyricist Jack Sabolich in a press release.



Sabolich wrote the album's lyrics while thinking of a trip he and his wife took to Salem, MA.

"I remember her asking me on our drive to Salem, what we were going to do about our families wanting us to have our newborn daughter christened into the Catholic Church?" he says. "I told my wife that I was always drawn to the darker side of spirituality, and that I was really drawn to witchcraft. We took that trip because we both wanted to learn as much as we could about the craft in Salem because we were both drawn to it. It was a life-altering experience for us, and we dove head first into learning as much as we could about witchcraft."

He says that trip made him want to "embrace the dark" and not fear it. He chronicles those emotions on the album, which also touches on the COVID pandemic.

"I wrote the lyrics [to 'Tyrant'] while the band was on a small hiatus, and all I had as an outlet was my steel mill job and no music," he says. "We were considered an essential business here in the States, and I just remembered hearing stories and experiencing how rotten many essential workers were treated by management and the general public. I felt like I was just a number and not a human being at all, that my life was just for profit and nothing else. I know many people around the world feel this way a lot, and I believe this song may connect with many many people around the world. I wrote it as an anthem for the real people in the world who are more than just a number."

The band's new lineup features drummer Matt Kollar and bassist Jeff Ready, both of whom played in the local group Sappy Bell. The group is currently write songs for a full-length that's due out next year.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

