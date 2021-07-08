Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, July 8, 2021

C-Notes

Local Goth Rock Act Dispel Launches Kickstarter Campaign for New Album

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge The local Goth rock act Dispel. - COURTESY OF DISPEL
  • Courtesy of Dispel
  • The local Goth rock act Dispel.
Dispel, a locally based Goth rock act, has just launched a Kickstarter campaign for its sophomore album, Inferno.

A founding member of the old school hardcore band Face Value, band leader Scott Dispel also currently drums for TEXTBEAK. A studio engineer and producer, he was voted Cleveland's best nightclub DJ by Scene way back in 2005.



Featuring nine tracks, Inferno follows fictional versions of Dante and Virgil into the nine layers of the abyss. The album features a song and classically inspired lyrics for each layer.

“Together, they seek to create a musical narrative praising historic lore, mythology and mysticism,” reads a press release about the album that’s “laced with dark electronic melodies, vocal hooks, driving beats and heavy riff guitars.”

The album will be mastered at the Cage Studios in Coventry, UK by Martin Bowes of Attrition, a guy who's known for his work with Nine Inch Nails, Psychic TV and Steven Severin of Siouxsie & the Banshees. The music video for the single “Glasy’a Heresy” follows singles 'Temptation" and "Modal Consequence," both of which mezzo-soprano vocals by Ravensea. Directed and written by Devon Delmar with photography by Hloniphizwe Coleman and cinematography from XCIV, the video was shot in South Africa.

Dispel’s first LP, Lore, is available for download and on CD, and Inferno should arrive later this year.

