Friday, July 9, 2021

Bites

Cilantro Taqueria Will Open its Fourth Location in North Olmsted

Posted By on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge Cilantro Taqueria is a quickly expanding Mexican eatery in Cleveland. - CILANTRO TAQUERIA
  • Cilantro Taqueria
  • Cilantro Taqueria is a quickly expanding Mexican eatery in Cleveland.

It has been only two and a half years since Cilantro Taqueria arrived on the scene, taking over a former Chipotle location on Coventry and making a splash with its fresh Cal-Mex offerings. Back then, owners Raul Carrillo and Alex Galindo told Scene that they had big plans, with hopes of expanding not just around Northeast Ohio, but even out of state.

True to their word, the owners have gone on to open stores in Shaker Heights (20090 Van Aken Blvd., 216-465-2002) and Lakewood (18260 Detroit Ave., 440-857-0024). Next stop for this quickly expanding brand will be North Olmsted.



Cilantro Taqueria number 4 will open in a former Starbucks building at
24950 Lorain Rd. As at other locations, this new spot will offer excellent tacos, tortas, burritos and bowls, but also appetizers like chips and salsa and queso fundido.

“I think our food has a more authentic taste to it,” spokesperson Rey Galindo told Scene. “We do have the tacos that people load up, but also if you just want it the Mexican way with the tortilla, meat, cilantro, onion and salsa, you can.”

We'll keep you posted on opening day.

