Popular Breakfast Pop-Up Roaming Biscuit Opens Cafe at Tyler Village

Roaming Biscuit

A breakfast sandwich from Roaming Biscuit.

“Finally, we have a home,” says Shawnda Moye of the Roaming Biscuit Since launching her popular breakfast biscuit business in 2019, Moye says that she literally has been on the move. Not only has she operated solely as a pop-up venture, setting up shop at various farmers markets and cafes around town, but her bake shop has been itinerant as well. As opposed to working out of a dedicated kitchen, Moye had been utilizing restaurant kitchens during off hours.In June, Moye put down roots at the Tyler Village complex (3615 Superior Ave.), in the former home of Byte Café. The Bake Shop and Café will serve as a home base for the Roaming Biscuit, while offering weekday service during which it will sell prepared foods like biscuits, pastries, breakfast and lunch sandwiches and pimento cheese.The Roaming Biscuit will still pop up on weekends, like this Saturday’s visit to the North Union Farmers Market at Crocker Park and Sunday’s at Rising Star Coffee in Cleveland Heights. Most require advance pre-order, but Moye that she’s experimenting with phasing out that process at busy markets.Moye states that she was born in Ohio, but a corporate job took her to cities throughout the southern United States.“In those states, there were always biscuits on the menu,” she explains. “But when I moved back to Cleveland, it was hard to find a homemade breakfast sandwich during the week. On weekends you could always go to a restaurant and find a wonderful breakfast sandwich. I didn’t see anyone doing biscuits Monday through Friday, so I decided to start this.”Now, thanks to the new spot, Moye and her enthusiastic team of “biscuit slingers” can feed Southern food fans all week long. In the future, she hopes to be able to offer her “little taste of home” beyond Northeast Ohio.“I want to grow this outside of Cleveland,” she says. “I want to be able to roam into Akron, Columbus and Cincinnati. Even outside of Ohio.”