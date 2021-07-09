Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 9, 2021

Scene & Heard

So Long, Delly

Posted By on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM

Delly - CAVS 20-21 ROSTER, CAVS.COM
  • Cavs 20-21 roster, Cavs.com
  • Delly

Cavs fan favorite Matthew Dellavedova, who spent much of the 2020-2021 season sidelined with weird, nagging injuries, has signed a multi-year contract with the National Basketball League of Australia (NBL), ESPN and others have reported. Assuming he's not picked up by an NBA team this offseason, Delly will play for the Melbourne United in his home state of Victoria next year.

The Cavs' veteran backup point guard, a pesky defender and integral piece of the 2016 championship run, was an unrestricted free agent this offseason. When it became clear that the Cavs weren't interested in re-signing him, Delly, who will suit up with the Australian national team during the Tokyo Olympics this summer, opted to return home.



Delly will go down in history as a Cleveland folk hero. The exhaustion-dehydration game in 2015, resulting in Delly's hospitalization, is an all-time great gritty performance, no doubt used as motivational fuel by youth coaches across the region.

Statistically, Delly's numbers waned in his second stint with the Cavs, as he aged and tinkered with an already unorthodox jump shot. His 288 career three-pointers with the team is nevertheless good for #15 on the franchise leaderboard. A heady, unselfish point guard, Delly's 1,118 total assists with the Cavs put him just outside the top 20 all-time. His alley-oops with running mate Tristan Thompson were, fleetingly, one of the most automatic buckets in the NBA.

Per ESPN, Delly's deal with Melbourne United is for three years, and he's expected to step into the starting point guard role. The contract, however, is structured to allow him to explore his free agency options in the NBA.


***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 20 Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 8-11) Read More

  2. Winners and Losers from Mayoral Forum in West Park: Young Bucks vs. Old Farts Edition Read More

  3. Lakewood AF, New Poke and Ice Cream Shop, Opens Today Read More

  4. Titillating Tidbits: New Minority Ownership for Indians and a Lease Extension Plus Stadium Upgrades? Plus Kirtland's Police Chief's Firing Read More

  5. Decadent Fried Cleveland Delicacies on Display in Netflix Fresh, Fried and Crispy Episode Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation