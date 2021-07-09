Titillating Tidbits: New Minority Ownership for Indians and a Lease Extension Plus Stadium Upgrades? Plus Kirtland's Police Chief's Firing

That would be someone with big bucks who is respected by the baseball side of the operation and fits with the Dolans' low-key ownership style.
The Dolans have owned the Tribe for 20 years. No matter how successful the product has been on the field, they are consistently criticized by the media and fan base for lower payrolls.
This financial storm has to really rock the boat of ownership. A lot of teams will be making major payroll cuts heading into 2021, but that doesn’t make the situation any easier for the Tribe.
Me: "I don't mean to put you in a bad spot, but is there anything new you can say on the @Indians ownership front?"@ZackMeisel: "How about this for a tease. Read @TheAthletic next week..."— Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) July 8, 2021
“People love the Indians, people love baseball, and we want to keep baseball alive and thriving in northeast Ohio. The bars are filled, the restaurants are filled and the Indians have been very successful as a franchise, getting to the playoffs regularly and you know that fills hotel rooms.
"It’s critical we extend the lease. That’s the way we keep the team in Cleveland is through the lease, the same way that we did with the Cavaliers. Talks are ongoing, they’ve been ongoing, I’m optimistic, but who knows.”
With the Q Deal in the rearview, the county, alongside Gateway Development Corp., is now hunting for public subsidies to help pay for future renovations at Progressive Field, which the Indians can be counted upon to demand as part of negotiations when their lease expires in 2023. The Cavs got $70 million (what will amount to $160 million or more with interest payments) for a measly seven-year lease extension, the Indians might remember. We should get the same deal!Well, a source told Scene the framework of a lease extension deal has been reached.
WKYC's Mark Naymik reported that Gateway's Board Chairman Ken Silliman approached JobsOhio for help — and was turned down — and had not ruled out the possibility of requesting an allocation from the state of Ohio's two-year capital budget.
If “the social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths,” as Koby Altman said in the launch of the CL3 Alliance, some of those ugly truths can be found on the doorsteps of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, FirstEnergy Stadium and Progressive Field.
Next week, join us on the campaign trail for a new podcast about Cleveland’s biggest election in 16 years! pic.twitter.com/5LPOZHWjpB— Nick Castele (@NickCastele) July 9, 2021
Among the charges against Nosse are consuming alcohol before driving a city-issued motor vehicle on April 13 and 14 and operating the vehicle with an open container.- Digit Widget
Nosse is also charged with "unbecoming conduct," stemming from an incident from April 13-14 at a subordinate's home while driving the city-issued vehicle. The letter said evidence shows Nosse making "frequent use of vulgar hand gestures, vulgar language, verbal abuse (yelling, providing mean-spirited comments), sexual comments, gender comments, LGBTQ comments, and racial comments are all unbecoming conduct."
The letter goes on to state Nosse is charged with immoral conduct in regards to the use of his phone and a sergeant's phone. Additionally, Nosse is accused of destroying what may have been a public record, Potter said.
Visitors to @cedarpoint ride an early water ride, a swing in Lake Erie (1914). Source: @Cleve_Memory pic.twitter.com/cewpZoMtcs— John Skrtic (@SkrticX) July 6, 2021
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.