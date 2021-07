Crash Test Dummies To Bring 30th Anniversary Tour to Kent Stage in 2022

click to enlarge Courtesy of Kent Stage

Crash Test Dummies will bring their 30th anniversary tour to the Kent Stage in 2022.

To celebrate the fact that it’s been 30 years since Crash Test Dummies recorded their debut album,, the Canadian group has just announced the dates of a 2022 tour that’ll bring it to the Kent Stage on March 2. The trek follows a successful 25th anniversary tour for 1993’s“We have been so excited with the response to the 25th anniversary tour that we knew we had to continue the party and celebrate 30 years since we made our first album," says original member Ellen Reid in a press release. "We had no idea that fans would be so enthusiastic" and we are all a little gob-smacked that we can still play sold out shows to our fans and, awesomely enough, their kids.”Original members Brad Roberts, Ellen Reid, Dan Roberts, and Mitch Dorge will be joined onstage by Stuart Cameron and Marc Arnould."After a long absence from the road, Crash Test Dummies have begun to tour again," says lead singer/songwriter Brad Roberts. "Not something I'd planned on, but surprisingly, at least to me, there are lots of people who, years later, still want to come and hear us. That people continue to return to see the band all these years later still stuns me. It's very humbling. The folks that come out to these shows tell us their stories and there are many gems: many are very funny, some are very dark, and all are very personal. It's very humbling, being in the confidence of so many people." Tickets to Crash Test Dummies’ concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.