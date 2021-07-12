Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 12, 2021

C-Notes

Crash Test Dummies To Bring 30th Anniversary Tour to Kent Stage in 2022

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge Crash Test Dummies will bring their 30th anniversary tour to the Kent Stage in 2022. - COURTESY OF KENT STAGE
  • Courtesy of Kent Stage
  • Crash Test Dummies will bring their 30th anniversary tour to the Kent Stage in 2022.
To celebrate the fact that it’s been 30 years since Crash Test Dummies recorded their debut album, The Ghosts That Haunt Me, the Canadian group has just announced the dates of a 2022 tour that’ll bring it to the Kent Stage on March 2. The trek follows a successful 25th anniversary tour for 1993’s God Shuffled His Feet.

“We have been so excited with the response to the 25th anniversary tour that we knew we had to continue the party and celebrate 30 years since we made our first album," says original member Ellen Reid in a press release. "We had no idea that fans would be so enthusiastic" and we are all a little gob-smacked that we can still play sold out shows to our fans and, awesomely enough, their kids.”



Original members Brad Roberts, Ellen Reid, Dan Roberts, and Mitch Dorge will be joined onstage by Stuart Cameron and Marc Arnould.

 "After a long absence from the road, Crash Test Dummies have begun to tour again," says lead singer/songwriter Brad Roberts. "Not something I'd planned on, but surprisingly, at least to me, there are lots of people who, years later, still want to come and hear us. That people continue to return to see the band all these years later still stuns me. It's very humbling. The folks that come out to these shows tell us their stories and there are many gems: many are very funny, some are very dark, and all are very personal. It's very humbling, being in the confidence of so many people."

Tickets to Crash Test Dummies’ concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Crash Test Dummies, Kent Stage

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Titillating Tidbits: New Minority Ownership for Indians and a Lease Extension Plus Stadium Upgrades? Plus Kirtland's Police Chief's Firing Read More

  2. Winners and Losers from Mayoral Forum in West Park: Young Bucks vs. Old Farts Edition Read More

  3. So Long, Delly Read More

  4. The Haunted House Restaurant in Former Melt Spot in Cleveland Heights Opens on July 20 Read More

  5. Longtime Coventry Fixture City Buddha Will Close Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation