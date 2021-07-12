Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, July 12, 2021

Scene & Heard

Jake Paul, Serious Boxer, to Fight UFC Alum Tyron Woodley Aug. 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM

Jake Paul, scary! - KSIVSLOGAN / LICENSED UNDER CREATIVE COMMONS
  • KSIvsLogan / Licensed under Creative Commons
  • Jake Paul, scary!

Westlake's Jake Paul, the YouTube personality slash rapper slash boxer, will take on UFC alum Tyron Woodley in a boxing match to be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Aug. 29.

ESPN first reported the date and location for the bout, which will feature women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado on the undercard.



Paul's brother Logan is also attempting to be taken seriously as a boxer and fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match earlier this summer.

Jake is now 3-0 in his previous fights. He defeated another internet personality, AnEsonGib, and former NBA player Nate Robinson in 2020, both by knockout. Earlier this year, he defeated retired UFC fighter Ben Askren in a first-round knockout. Woodley is regarded as Paul's stiffest competition yet. 

Tickets go on sale July 22. Paul and Woodley will compete at 190 lbs. The event will be distributed by Showtime and will be available as a pay-per-view event.

***
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

