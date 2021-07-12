Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, July 12, 2021

C-Notes

More Than 30 Acts To Play at 12th Annual Kent Blues Fest

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 8:38 AM

click to enlarge Bluesman Colin John. - COURTESY OF THE KENT BLUES FEST
  • Courtesy of the Kent Blues Fest
  • Bluesman Colin John.
More than 30 acts will perform at 23 indoor and outdoor locations from 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at the 12th Annual Kent Blues Fest. The robust schedule represents as sure a sign as any that live music has returned to Northeast Ohio.

“We are especially happy to present the return of the blues fest, after the ‘lost year’ of 2020,” says Mike Beder of the Crooked River Arts Council, which produces the festival, in a press release. “We’ll be marking the 12th anniversary of this event, thanks to the support of the Northeast Ohio community and the city. And, as always, it’s all free, thank to our generous sponsors.”



Highlights will include performances by blues harp master Wallace Coleman, a guy who accompanied icon Robert Lockwood Jr for many years, Akron/Kent’s experimental blues rock act the Numbers Band, singer-songwriter Ray Flanagan, bluesman Colin John and the Eric Clapton tribute act Evolution.

Check the complete Kent Blues Fest schedule to see who's playing where.

