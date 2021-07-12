Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, July 12, 2021

Several Local Venues To Participate in Independent Venue Week

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge Poster art for Independent Venue Week. - COURTESY OF MARAUDER
  • Courtesy of Marauder
  • Poster art for Independent Venue Week.
Some 367 venues from all 50 states will participate in Independent Venue Week, which takes place today through Sunday.

“Independent Venue Week exists to highlight the importance of independent stages all over the country, from the busiest of cities to the smallest of towns,” says Cecilie Nielsen, Director of Special Projects at Marauder, the firm that runs the American iteration of Independent Venue Week, in a press release. "We're thrilled that our full program reflects our mission and we are happy to see such a high level of participation following 16 months of hardship for independent live music.”



Locally, Bop Stop, the Winchester, Grog Shop, Happy Dog and Beachland will participate.

On Wednesday, Pete Cavano and Michele George perform at the Bop Stop, and Taste My Movement plays the Winchester.

On Thursday, Mike Sopko and Joe Tomino play the Bop Stop.

On Friday, Anthony Lovano's Supernatural Band delivers an outdoor concert at the Bop Stop, Assault Zo plays the Grog Shop and Ma Holos perform at the Happy Dog.

On Saturday, WonderStruck Fest Fire Up featuring Hembree, Londin Thompsin, Detention and .WAVRUNNER takes place at the Grog Shop, Shirely Cook & Company play an outdoor concert at the Bop Stop, and Terrycloth Mother, Church of Starry Wisdom, Brood X perform at the Beachland.

On Sunday, Wave Magnetik plays the Bop Stop, and And Then Came Humans and Factual Brains perform at the Grog Shop.

Find at list of all the shows happening around the country at independentvenueweek.com/us/events/.

