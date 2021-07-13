Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

C-Notes

The Fixx and English Beat To Play Kent Stage in November

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge Poster art for the Fixx and the English Beat's fall tour. - COURTESY OF THE KENT STAGE
  • Courtesy of the Kent Stage
  • Poster art for the Fixx and the English Beat's fall tour.
The FIXX and the English Beat just announced that they'll hit the road together this fall. Both groups formed in England in the 1970s, and both acts delivered a number of hits in the late '70s and early '80s.

The two English groups will play on Nov. 9 at the Kent Stage.



Tickets to the Fixx and English Beat concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

