Tuesday, July 13, 2021

C-Notes

Z107.9's Summer Jam Featuring Lil Baby and Others Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 27

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge Summer Jam is back for 2021 - Z107.9
  • Z107.9
  • Summer Jam is back for 2021

The summertime concert announcements keep coming fast and furious.

Z107.9's Summer Jam is back for 2021 with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, MoneyBagg Yo, Jeezy and more taking the stage at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 27.



Tickets are on sale now.

“We are thrilled to partner with AG Entertainment to bring the biggest hip-hop concert of the year to Cleveland. Due to the pandemic, we had to skip Summer Jam in 2020, but we are coming back BIG!” says Eddie Harrell, Jr., Regional Vice President of Radio One in a release. “Summer Jam is back and better than ever, and we look forward to providing world class entertainment to our audience.” 

