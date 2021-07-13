Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Zocalo on East Fourth Street to Cease Regular Operations on July 18

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge Zocalo on East Fourth Street. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Zocalo on East Fourth Street.

East Fourth Street has been on a bit of a roller coaster ride for the past year and a half. Following the huge losses of Greenhouse Tavern, Chinato and Lola, the street scored a big win with Dante Boccuzzi’s splashy new Goma. New tenants also are teed up for the Greenhouse Tavern and Lola spaces.

But now we are learning that Zocalo, one of the longest running restaurants on the street, will cease regular service after Saturday July 17. Save for a few special events, the restaurant will be closed.



“It got to the point where we were having such staffing issues in general that we decided to move our employees over to Corner Alley so we can open up more days,” says Jonathan Seeholzer, Director of Restaurant Operations for MRN Hospitality, which operates both businesses.

Like many restaurants, the Corner Alley has reduced its days and hours of operation due to staffing issues. By closing Zocalo and transferring employees down the block, MRN hopes to be able to open the doors every day of the week.

“It’s all about averages, whatever we think has the best possibilities,” Seeholzer explains. “Business is not back to the peak, but there’s still something out there to be had.”

MRN has made no final decisions as to the future of Zocalo, he adds. If staffing issues work themselves out, the restaurant could reopen. If an operator is interested in leasing the space “and they would be a good fit for the street,” says Seeholzer, they would consider that option.

“We have a dual interest as far as operating a restaurant and doing the best thing for the street and city,” he says. “We’re fortunate now. The whole street is getting filled up and it’s nice to see new stuff. Hopefully it gives people another reason to check it out.”

