Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Arts District

Fairmount Center for the Arts' 45th Annual Arts Exhibition To Take Place in August

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge Fairmount Center for the Arts. - COURTESY OF FAIRMOUNT CENTER FOR THE ARTS
  • Courtesy of Fairmount Center for the Arts
  • Fairmount Center for the Arts.
Fairmount Center for the Arts has just announced the details of its 45th annual juried art exhibition. The arts exhibition will be on view from Aug. 9 to Aug. 26 with a closing reception slated to take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The exhibition and closing reception are free.



The event honors Fairmount’s rich history and "exciting path forward."

"The exhibit showcases the incredible talent of our region’s most prominent, professional artists," reads a press release about the event.

The exhibition showcases a variety of art pieces from artists around Ohio. In recent years, Fairmount has received up to 350 pieces of artwork with 150 works on view for the general public. The exhibition will be open daily and is family friendly. There will also be an interactive scavenger hunt.

Leading up to the exhibit, Fairmount Center for the Arts will offer raffle tickets for the Fairmount 500 Raffle. The raffle will end at midnight on Aug. 25 or when all 500 tickets have been sold. The drawing will be held and livestreamed (winner need not be present) during the closing reception of the exhibit.

