Wednesday, July 14, 2021

C-Notes

Update: New Single From Local Rockers Mud Whale Offers 'Realistic Take on Relationships'

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge Local rockers Mud Whale. - COURTESY OF MUD WHALE
  • Courtesy of Mud Whale
  • Local rockers Mud Whale.
Update: In the wake of the release of two previous singles, the local alt-rock act Mud Whale has just put out “French Roast,” a song that, as it's put in a press release, offers a "playful dance between soothing guitar chords, smooth leads, laid back rhythms and melodic vocals." The group describes the track as "a realistic take on relationships."

“I wanted to write a love song, but not some romanticized exaggeration. To me, love isn’t just about the good moments,” says singer-guitarist Michael Morris in a press release about the tune. “It’s the normal, everyday motions you go through together. It’s the boring stuff, like feeding your cats or sitting down after a long day to zone out and watch a show you both enjoy. It’s the hard times you face with your partner, but still choose to stick it out and learn from the mistakes you make.”



Mud Whale's "French Roast" is streaming now, and the band's full-length, Everything in Moderation, arrives on Aug. 3.

Original post 6/11/2021: A local alt-rock/indie punk band, Mud Whale just released its second single, the catchy pop-punk number “Scapegoat,” this week. It comes from the band's forthcoming album, Everything in Moderation.

"The song was inspired by intergenerational hostility and people who never take accountability for their actions, blaming everyone around them," explains the band in a statement.

It was co-produced, mixed, and mastered by local audio engineer Dave Piatek and Bottleworks Studio.

Also out this week, an accompanying music video directed, shot and edited by local filmographer Todd Thompson.

