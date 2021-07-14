Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

C-Notes

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Coming to Canton Palace Theatre in September

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge Neil Giraldo & Pat Benatar. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
  • Neil Giraldo & Pat Benatar.
Singer Pat Benatar and guitarist/producer/songwriter Neil Giraldo, a guy with Northeast Ohio roots, have delivered hits such as “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is a Battlefield," "Promises In the Dark," "We Live For Love," "Heartbreaker" and "Hell Is For Children."

They’ve collaborated on two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums as well as 19 Top 40 hits, and they’ve sold more than 30 million records worldwide.



As part of a fall four, the two have already announced that they’ll play on Sept. 18 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

Now, they’ve added another regional date and will perform on Sept. 19 at the Canton Palace Theatre.

Tickets to the Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo concert at the Canton Palace Theatre go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

