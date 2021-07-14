Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

C-Notes

Rapper Busta Rhymes To Appear at Rock Hall Tomorrow for Pop-Up Interview

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 9:27 AM

click to enlarge Rapper Busta Rhymes. - ROCKHALL.COM
  • Rockhall.com
  • Rapper Busta Rhymes.
Last year, rapper Busta Rhymes released his tenth solo album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, a sequel to an album that came out some 22 years ago. Given that the pandemic shut down most in-person events last year, Rhymes hasn't had much of a chance to promote the release.

But tomorrow at 2 p.m., the rapper will appear at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a special pop-up interview with Rock Hall Chief Curator and Vice President of Curatorial Affairs, Nwaka Onwusa. He'll discuss his career as well as the recent release of Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. On-air personality Sam Sylk will be hand as emcee.



The free outdoor event will be held on the Rock Hall’s PNC Stage at Union Home Mortgage Plaza. Fans who also want to tour the Rock Hall can purchase a general admission ticket.

In addition, Rhymes’ coat and hat worn in the music video for his debut solo single “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check” will be on display in the Rock Hall’s hip-hop exhibit.

