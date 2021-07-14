Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Bites

Twisted Taino to Open Restaurant in Parma, Close Location at Sauce the City Galley in Ohio City

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge Twisted Taino will soon land in Parma - COURTESY TWISTED TAINO
  • Courtesy Twisted Taino
  • Twisted Taino will soon land in Parma

For nearly a decade, Jose Melendez has been steadily marching toward his goal of opening a Latin-inspired restaurant. Finally, after a series of delays, that will happen on August 1st in Parma. Twisted Taino Restaurant (5633 Pearl Rd., 216-939-5444) is the culmination of Melendez' experience catering, hosting pop-ups and, most recently, running an eatery of the same name at the Sauce the City Galley in Ohio City.

The 5,500-square-foot restaurant will open first as a fast-casual carry-out business with outdoor seating. Phase II will usher in dine-service with seating for 80 to 100 guests. Unfortunately, the Ohio City location will close.



Like Twisted Taino in Ohio City, the new restaurant blends the cultures and flavors of Puerto Rico, Colombia, Mexico and various Caribbean ports of into delicious new ways. Appetizers include empanadas stuffed with a variety of fillings and smashed and fried tostones with avocado-based dipping sauce.

Melendez makes exceptional mofongo that gets stuffed with a choice of garlic shrimp, guajillo-roasted pork or crispy chicharron. It's sauced and garnished with fried potato sticks for added texture. Pastelón, often referred to as Puerto Rican lasagna, swaps the traditional pasta for thinly sliced plantain.

The Tripleta wrap is a burrito bursting with tender shredded pork, chicken, ham, cheese and a trio of sauces. Other handhelds include a traditional Cubano, a plantain-capped hamburger and soft corn-shelled tacos available with a choice of seven different seafood, meat or veggie fillings.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Federal Judge Rules Against Barrio In Its Trade Infringement Lawsuit Against Condado Tacos, Calls Barrio's Concept Wholly Generic Read More

  2. Zocalo on East Fourth Street to Cease Regular Operations on July 18 Read More

  3. New Report Highlights Dangerous Contamination at Some Lake Erie Beaches Around Cleveland Read More

  4. Basheer Jones' Outspoken Religious Beliefs Defining Factor of His Candidacy Read More

  5. Great Lakes Brewing Company Workers Take Steps to Unionize with United Steelworkers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation