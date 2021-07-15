20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 15-18)

THU 07/15
Comedian DeRay Davis performs at the Improv this weekend.
DeRay Davis
Comedian-turned-movie-star DeRay Davis has been a regular on the standup circuit for a while, so it isn't surprising to see that his most recent standup special includes a clip showing his well-honed ability to completely dismantle a heckler. Between bits from his attitude-laced routine, which touches on everything from rappers with AIDS to the perks of being a Hollywood actor, Davis shows that his quick wit comes naturally as he thinks of insults on the fly. Though one hopes he won't have to deal with such a situation when he comes to the Improv tonight, his ability to talk down a rude audience member could make for a truly memorable show. He performs tonight at 7:30 and 10 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Tom Chapin and the Chapin Sisters
Singer-songwriter Tom Chapin, a guy whose career spans five decades, has remarkably released 26 albums and won three Grammy Awards. He brings his laid-back tunes to Cain Park tonight at 8 for a concert that pairs him with the Chapin Sisters. Tom Chapin will accompany himself on guitar, banjo and autoharp, and his two band members will sing and play multiple instruments, including keyboard, accordion, bass, pennywhistle and concertina. Check the Cain Park website for ticket prices.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
The Choir of Man
With most of the Broadway touring shows still on pause because of the pandemic, The Choir of Man
represents the sole performance taking place at Playhouse Square this month. A press release promises the show is both a party and concert: "It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live Percussion with foot-stomping choreography." Tonight's show takes place at 7:30 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre. The run extends to Aug. 29. Check the Playhouse Square website for additional showtimes and ticket prices.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Tonight's discussion centers on Cleveland’s Swingos Celebrity Inn, which was known as "a great place to stay – and even better place to party." Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
LILIEAE/Public Squares
Formed in 2018, the local group LILIEAE (pronounced lil-ee-ay) describes itself as "an angsty, honest alt-rock band that plays high-energy music with plenty of slightly sarcastic themes." The band's 2018 EP veers from Pixies-like tunes such as "My Pretty Rainbows" to more melodic numbers like "Pound." The band plans to release a second EP this year. It plays tonight at 8 at the Rock Hall with locals Public Squares. It's a free show, but admission to the Rock Hall will cost you. For tomorrow night's Live and Local concert, indie rockers Sweet Apple will perform. Those tickets cost $20.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
Lunch by the Lake
A summertime thing at the Rock Hall, Lunch by the Lake will feature free acoustic performances by the Rock Hall’s “Resident Rockers” and local artists from noon to 2 p.m. on today, tomorrow and Saturday at the beer garden. The event is free, and no reservation is required.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
Music Thursdays
This summertime event featuring local acts takes place tonight at 7 in the Cedar-Fairmont neighborhood at Luna Bakery & Cafe. "Bring your chairs and listen to Cleveland’s best!" reads the press release promoting the free concert. cedarfairmount.org
Vivid Wild Things
Vivid Wild Things
, the latest exhibit from local artist Nikki Woods, features "sumptuous paintings that depict subjects ranging from the female form, to ghosts and porcelain tchotchkes," as it's put in a press release. Woods interprets women, landscape and "beautiful objects." Catch a preview of the exhibit tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 at HEDGE Gallery. An opening reception takes place from 5 to 8 tomorrow night at the gallery.
1300 West 78th St., 216-650-4201, facebook.com/hedgegallery
FRI 07/16
78th Street Studios Third Friday Art Walk
Tonight, the Third Friday Art Walk returns to the cavernous 78th Street Studios. More than 50 studios and galleries will participate in this popular indoor art walk; be sure to check out spots like the Derek Hess Gallery, Tregoning & Company and Hilary Gent Studio. Look for food trucks out front and live music on the first floor. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. and admission is free.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
Dave Attell
Known as the host of Comedy Central's Insomniac with Dave Attell
and The Gong Show
, Dave Attell is also a great standup comedian, writer and actor. A New York native, he graduated from NYU in 1987 with a degree in communications. During the day, he worked crappy jobs and did standup at night. After getting national exposure courtesy of David Letterman, his career took off. The caffeinated comic has a rapid fire delivery that suggests he has trouble turning his mind off. He performs tonight at 6 and 8:15 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Mary Bridget Davies
Cleveland-born singer Mary Bridget Davies famously took over the lead role in A Night With Janis Joplin
on tour, stayed with the show when it moved to Off-Broadway and continued to sing with it when it eventually Broadway in 2013. She was even nominated for a Tony Award for her performance. Tonight at Cain Park, the Mary Bridget Davies Band will play a mix of original material and Joplin favorites. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Check the Cain Park website for ticket prices.
14591 Superior Rd., Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Four on the Floor
Four on the Floor, a special event that takes place tonight at 9 at Avenue Tap House in Lakewood, will feature a wide variety of local house music DJs from the Northeast Ohio area. Tickets cost $10, and you must be at least 18 years old to attend.
18206 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, avenuetaphouse.com
.
Opening Night Block Party
MoCa's new season kicks off with a party to celebrate the following: Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.; AAWFUL AARON, a new solo exhibition by artist Aaron D. Williams organized by Museum of Creative Human Art in partnership with moCa; and inaugural artist-in-residence (moCa AIR) Joyce Morrow Jones. DJ Nic Nacc will man the wheels of steel, and Lorine Chia and Smith Taylor will perform. Mo Bite Products provides the comfort food. It all starts at 6:30 p.m.
11400 Euclid Ave, 2164218671, mocacleveland.org
.
Sweat
A Polish/Swedish film that "deftly punctures the social media bubble," Sweat
centers on a "picture-perfect Polish fitness influencer" with 600,000 Instagram followers and endorsement deals, magazine spreads. And yet, she's lonely and insecure, especially since her star power seems to be fading. The movie makes its Cleveland premiere tonight at 9 at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque, where it also shows at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $11, $8 for Cinematheque members, C.I.A. and CSU students with I.D., and anyone under the age of 25.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
SAT 07/17
Cleveland Bazaar in Market Square Park
Cleveland Bazaar has organized pop-up retail events for makers, artists and small businesses in northeast Ohio since 2004. Its summer shows at Market Square Park across from the West Side Market are a great way to shop local. Today's event, which is free, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
W. 25th St. and Lorain Ave., loc8nearme.com/ohio/cleveland/cleveland-bazaar/6206878/
.
Fourth Coast Vintage Fashion Market
The Fourth Coast Market began more than a decade ago as a pop up art and fashion event. Founder Rochelle, who owns and curates Gypsy Moth Vintage, revived the market two years ago with a focus on vintage fashion, offering Cleveland an ongoing shopping event that brings together some of the best vintage fashion dealers in the Midwest. Today’s show at West of Venus Vintage will showcase sellers from Cleveland, Columbus, Youngstown and Detroit. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The markets will include 10 vintage fashion vendors, live music and DJs. Admission is free.
10024 Lorain Ave., 440-728-5959, instagram.com/westofvenusvintage
.
Kent Blues Fest
More than 30 acts will perform at 23 indoor and outdoor locations from 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at the 12th Annual Kent Blues Fest. The robust schedule represents as sure a sign as any that live music has returned to Northeast Ohio. Highlights will include performances by blues harp master Wallace Coleman, a guy who accompanied icon Robert Lockwood Jr for many years, Akron/Kent’s experimental blues rock act the Numbers Band, singer-songwriter Ray Flanagan, bluesman Colin John and the Eric Clapton tribute act Evolution.
kentbluesfest.com
.
La Bastille
Today from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., La Bastille, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute’s annual fundraising event takes place at EDWINS Second Chance Life Skills Center. Expect "extravagant" cuisine, beverages, and a parade of live entertainment with all proceeds benefiting EDWINS’ mission of "reimagining re-entry." At 10 p.m., Après la Fête, La Bastille’s after party, begins at Edwins, where the Shaker Square venue will be transformed into a Parisian speakeasy. From 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., there will be feature light fare, craft cocktails, entertainment, and live music from the Blue Lunch. If you're not able to join the festivities in person, you can experience La Bastille à la Maison from the comfort of your home. For $80, the limited-edition soiree-in-a-package includes Mardi Gras-inspired signature cocktails, appetizers, entrées, desserts, party favors and a special gift for two.
EDWINSrestaurant.org/labastille21
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 11.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
YAY! Saturdays
This summer, University Circle caters to families with YAY! Saturdays, a new summer program for K-8 students and their families. There will be three zones with free children’s activities that rotate each week, so you can choose your own adventure. The free event takes place from 10 a.m .to 1 p.m. on Wade Oval in University Circle.
10831 Magnolia Dr., 216-791-3900, universitycircle.org
.
SUN 07/18
The Great American Songbook
Broadway star Capathia Jenkins joins the Cleveland Orchestra tonight at Blossom as it revisits the Great American Songbook and performs selections from Gershwin, Ellington and Hammerstein. Lucas Waldin conducts. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Check the orchestra's website for ticket prices.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Maker Town Market
Maker Town and Saucy Brew Works have teamed up to present free outdoor markets every Sunday at Saucy's Vibe Garden. The weekly event will feature handmade jewelry, home decor, wall art, fashion, pet products, wellness items, furniture and paper goods. Located at W. 28th St. and Church Ave., Saucy's Vibe Garden features picnic tables and an outdoor bar. Food can be ordered from the brewery via an app. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free.
2807 Church Ave., 216-666-2568, makertownusa.com/market/
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 5.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
