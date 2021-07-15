Thursday, July 15, 2021
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Campaign in Cleveland for Nina Turner Saturday July 24
Posted
By Sam Allard
on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 2:42 PM
click to enlarge
New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the stars of the progressive left and a member of the so-called "Squad," will campaign with Nina Turner across Ohio's 11th District Saturday, July 24.
The Nina Turner campaign confirmed rumors that AOC would be canvassing in Cleveland for Turner in a press release Thursday afternoon. AOC herself was quoted.
“Nina Turner has shown through years of public service that she is an effective legislator who can build coalitions and get things done without sacrificing her principles," AOC said. "She has the courage to ask for more and the skills to deliver. I can’t wait to travel to Ohio to knock doors for Nina Turner and help turn out the vote."
A door-knocking event at 2 p.m. in Cleveland's Ward 14 has already been planned. Volunteers can sign up here
.
***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Nina Turner, OH-11, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AOC, Cleveland, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.