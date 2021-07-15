Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Arts District

Fresh Fest Cleveland Returns to Rid-All Farm and Otter Park in September

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge Spinderella. - COURTESY OF AXON AGENCY
  • Courtesy of Axon Agency
  • Spinderella.
First launched in 2019, Fresh Fest Cleveland returns to Rid-All Farm and Otter Park on Saturday, Sept. 11. The free event, which takes place from from noon to 9 p.m., will feature a performance by Grammy-winning DJ, producer, rapper and writer, Spinderella.

Local acts Kyle Kidd, Gumbo Dance Party, Chelsea Pastel, Red Rose Panic and Jah Messengers will perform as well.



The mission of Fresh Fest Cleveland is to "celebrate the arts and urban agriculture, promote health and wellness, showcase fresh local food, all while breaking down the barriers of this unified and fertile neighborhood and emphasizing cultural unity."

The day-long multicultural festival will include a farmers market, art installations, hands-on activities and workshops, complimentary chef tastings, a beer garden, local food and art vendors, health and wellness activities, and a kids zone.

Rid-All Farm and Otter Park includes 26.5 acres of previously vacant and repurposed land in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood, and the Urban Agriculture Innovation Zone (UAIZ), is one of the spaces that will be activated during the festival.

Complimentary shuttle service to and from the event will be provided from secure designated festival parking lots.

