Friday, July 16, 2021

C-Notes

Local Indie Rockers the Lighthouse and the Whaler Release New Single and Music Video

Posted By on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge Cleveland's the Lighthouse and the Whaler. - GARRET LOBAUGH
  • Garret Lobaugh
  • Cleveland's the Lighthouse and the Whaler.
Just today, the local indie rock act the Lighthouse and the Whaler released its careening new single, “Way Back.”

The band also recorded a music video for the track, a jittery pop tune with percolating synths and heartfelt vocals.



"When I first started writing 'Way Back,' the chorus lyrics were the first thing to come out," says singer Michael LoPresti in a statement. "It became this song about the odd ways we complicate relationships and the oftentimes circular nature of life. I think that life moves in circles especially in relationships. We move and pass one another and sometimes we say what we mean, but I find there’s a weird orbit we maintain that often finds us coming back to people important to us."

