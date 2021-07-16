Local Indie Rockers the Lighthouse and the Whaler Release New Single and Music Video

The band also recorded a music video for the track, a jittery pop tune with percolating synths and heartfelt vocals.
"When I first started writing 'Way Back,' the chorus lyrics were the first thing to come out," says singer Michael LoPresti in a statement. "It became this song about the odd ways we complicate relationships and the oftentimes circular nature of life. I think that life moves in circles especially in relationships. We move and pass one another and sometimes we say what we mean, but I find there’s a weird orbit we maintain that often finds us coming back to people important to us."
