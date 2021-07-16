Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 16, 2021

Scene & Heard

More Money to Make Ends Meet for Ohio Families As Child Tax Credit Payments Start This Week

Posted By on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 8:26 AM

click to enlarge The Child Tax Credit for 2021 increased from $2,000 to $3,000 for children 6-17. - (GERALT/PIXABAY)
  • (geralt/Pixabay)
  • The Child Tax Credit for 2021 increased from $2,000 to $3,000 for children 6-17.


COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many Ohio families will soon get extra cash to keep up with the cost of raising their kids.



The 2021 Child Tax Credit expansion passed as part of the American Rescue Plan Act provides $3,600 per year for each child under age 6, and $3,000 dollars for kids age 6 through 17.

David Brightbill, executive director of Washington-Morgan County Community Action, said half of the money is being doled out in monthly payments starting Thursday, July 15, and will continue monthly through the end of the year.

"As the unemployment benefits end, It's going to help families who are still struggling with high rent, with food costs going up," Brightbill explained. "It will put the money in their pockets that they might have gotten when they filed their income tax after the first of the year."

Ohio is one of more than a dozen states that terminated the extra $300 weekly pandemic unemployment benefit early. Gov. Mike DeWine said the decision was based on the need for workers, but a lawsuit is challenging the decision as unlawful.

Families will receive monthly payments of $250 per child between ages 6-17 and $300 per child under age 6. The remainder of the money will come when taxes are filed next year. Brightbill noted families not earning any income are also eligible.

"It's fully refundable," Brightbill pointed out. "If you wouldn't have been paying enough income tax to get it refunded, it's still fully refundable, so the families will get whatever amount that they're eligible for."

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, 13% of Ohioans were living in poverty, and Brightbill argued as people lost jobs during the pandemic, the need for basic supports increased.

"We've gone through quite literally hundreds of thousands of dollars since the first part of November last year helping with rent, and mortgages and utilities," Brightbill recounted. "And then for our senior nutrition program, we almost doubled the number of home-delivered meals because people couldn't get out."

Community Action Agencies in Ohio are educating the families they serve about the credit, and helping those who need to sign up for the benefit. About 39 million U.S. households will receive the new child tax credit, which is expected to cut child poverty in half.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio Read More

  2. 50 Unhoused Men Will Refuse to Leave Independence Ramada Thursday, Defying Budish to Extend Contract Read More

  3. 20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 15-18) Read More

  4. Federal Judge Rules Against Barrio In Its Trade Infringement Lawsuit Against Condado Tacos, Calls Barrio's Concept Wholly Generic Read More

  5. Garfield Heights Councilman Endorses Nina Turner, Says He Was Erroneously Included on Shontel Brown Endorsement List Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation