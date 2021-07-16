Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, July 16, 2021

Scene & Heard

Titillating Tidbits: Shaker Heights on Shaker Heights Love in GQ

Posted By on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 2:22 PM


Our weekly roundup of interesting happenings, minor happenings, stuff you missed, stuff we missed, and assorted fun.

- Some Shaker Heights on Shaker Heights love in GQ this week as Wesley Lowery sat down with Machine Gun Kelly to talk about Kelly's career and where it all started. Both Shaker Heights alums, Lowery wrote the first review of Kelly's career when the journalist worked at the high school newspaper.



“I still have that article,” Baker told me, breaking into a laugh and turning to Fox, who at the moment was standing just across the room. “He [wrote] the first review ever of any music I'd ever done in the school newspaper,” he said. “It was ballsy that I even had the nerve to go and sell that mixtape in the first place,” he added to me. “Clearly I was overvaluing myself. There was already a point of delusion.”

He's got a point. I'd probably be a little less generous with my review today—I gave him four stars out of five, suggested he get to his hooks more quickly, and accurately predicted he'd likely “ascend to the role of a major player in the Cleveland rap scene.” When I listen to it now, the mixtape contains hints of things to come: enough youthful defiance and nearly unhinged bravado to persuade Chip tha Ripper, then one of the city's hottest rappers, to feature on one of the standout tracks.
The Shakerite shared Lowery's original review, if you want to read more.


- Another longread worth your time this weekend from the New York Times: "Behind the Lordstown Debacle, the Hand of a Wall Street Dealmaker; A longtime real estate investor and former Goldman Sachs executive decided to take an electric truck company public. Chaos ensued."

- After a year in which manufacturers couldn't make enough hand sanitizer and boosted production and hired thousands to try and meet demand, GOJO, which makes Purell, announced this week it laid off workers in Cuyahoga Falls as it moved from three shifts a day to two. The company called the layoffs a 'scheduling adjustment.'

- Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is among those targeted by Trump-supporting primary challengers who have outraised their competitors, via Crain's Cleveland.

- Meanwhile, on the Senate side, Tim Ryan and Bernie Moreno are the early fundraising leaders in the race to grab Sen. Rob Portman's seat.

- Digit Widget

1/10 - Ohio households that don't have access to a car. ODOT this week announced a five-year plan to focus on pedestrian and bicycle safety.

2.6% - Percentage of commuters who walk or bike.

14% - Percentage of all traffic deaths made up by bikers and walkers.

6.8 million metric tons  - Amount of greenhouse gas current walking and biking levels will prevent from entering Earth's atmosphere over 20 years.

- What's Scene dining editor Doug Trattner eating this week?


- Vintage photo of the week:
- New local music of the week: "Way Back" by The Lighthouse and The Whaler

 

