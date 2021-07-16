Titillating Tidbits: Shaker Heights on Shaker Heights Love in GQ

MGK’s first-ever review was written by his Cleveland high school classmate @WesleyLowery. Nearly 15 years later, they reconnect to talk about his rise to fame and the Megan Fox GQ poster that adorned his teenage bedroom: https://t.co/WHqF6EoCxd pic.twitter.com/oCPajVvrru— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 15, 2021
“I still have that article,” Baker told me, breaking into a laugh and turning to Fox, who at the moment was standing just across the room. “He [wrote] the first review ever of any music I'd ever done in the school newspaper,” he said. “It was ballsy that I even had the nerve to go and sell that mixtape in the first place,” he added to me. “Clearly I was overvaluing myself. There was already a point of delusion.”The Shakerite shared Lowery's original review, if you want to read more.
He's got a point. I'd probably be a little less generous with my review today—I gave him four stars out of five, suggested he get to his hooks more quickly, and accurately predicted he'd likely “ascend to the role of a major player in the Cleveland rap scene.” When I listen to it now, the mixtape contains hints of things to come: enough youthful defiance and nearly unhinged bravado to persuade Chip tha Ripper, then one of the city's hottest rappers, to feature on one of the standout tracks.
In 2007, @WesleyLowery advised classmates to “Look for MGK ascend to the role of a major player in the Cleveland rap scene.” Now, the two SHHS alumni discuss @machinegunkelly’s rise in @GQMagazine. https://t.co/rsCKL1OwdJ— The Shakerite (@TheShakerite) July 15, 2021
