Tuesday, July 20, 2021

C-Notes

Clairo Coming to Agora in March 2022

Posted By on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge Singer, songwriter and producer Clairo. - COURTESY OF REPUBLIC RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Republic Records
  • Singer, songwriter and producer Clairo.
Following the release of her sophomore album, Sling, 22-year-old singer, songwriter and producer Clairo has announced her 2022 headlining North American tour dates. The trek includes a March 7 date at the Agora.

British singer-songwriter and poet Arlo Parks will open the show.



Additionally, Clairo has partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to provide a “safe and harassment-free concert experience.” Clairo will add a dedicated representative from Calling All Crows into her touring team, and that person will respond to requests for support through a text helpline and "proactive canvassing of each concert."

"Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it’s important to prioritize everyone’s experience to the fullest,” Clairo says in a statement. “Everyone deserves a resource and everyone deserves to enjoy the show in peace. I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show"

CITI and VIP presales start today at noon. An artist presale begins at noon tomorrow and a Spotify presale begins at 2 p.m. tomorrow.

Tickets to Clairo's concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

