Tuesday, July 20, 2021

C-Notes

North Olmsted's Anna Scott Releases New Single

Posted By on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 8:57 AM

click to enlarge Anna Scott. - COURTESY OF ANNA SCOTT
  • Courtesy of Anna Scott
  • Anna Scott.
Local singer-songwriter Anna Scott is old eough to vote but not old enough to get into a bar to sing and/or listen to music. So she did what any frustrated singer-songwriter would do and wrote a song about it. She expresses her feelings in her new tune, “Bouncer,” which comes out at midnight tomorrow.

Scott sings and plays acoustic guitar, Eddie Tomecko of Audio-Video Works plays lead guitar and Rich Scott is on drums.



A North Olmsted native, Scott is currently a junior at Belmont University in Nashville.

While at Belmont, Scott plays at various Music City clubs, but this summer, she’s performing in Northeast Ohio at places such as CLE Market, Railroad Brewing Company, West Park Station, Around the Corner, Stage Pass Tavern and the Jailhouse Taverne. She lists upcoming gigs on her Facebook page.

