Tuesday, July 20, 2021

C-Notes

Over the Rhine to Perform at Kent Stage in October

Posted By on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge Over the Rhine. - COURTESY OF THE KENT STAGE
  • Courtesy of the Kent Stage
  • Over the Rhine.
Since forming more than 30 years ago, Southern Ohio-based Over the Rhine — Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler — has regularly performed in Northeast Ohio.

Ready to return to the road after the pandemic cancelled touring, the group has announced new tour dates and will perform at 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Kent Stage. Tickets for reserved seats cost $33.



The tour supports Love & Revelation, the duo’s latest folk-pop effort.

Tickets to the Over the Rhine concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

