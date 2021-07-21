Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Scene & Heard

Bernie Sanders to Keynote Nina Turner Rally at Agora July 31

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge JON LICHTENBERG PHOTO
  • Jon Lichtenberg Photo
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will keynote a get-out-the-vote rally for OH-11 congressional candidate Nina Turner on July 31st at the Agora Theater, Turner's campaign has announced. The rally will be followed by a march to the polls.

The 11:30 a.m. event will also feature local elected leaders and musical artists. But Sanders, the beloved but polarizing progressive legislator who nearly secured the Democratic nomination for President in 2016 and 2020, is the main draw. He is the highest profile national figure to support Turner's campaign, and joins Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who's traveling to Cleveland Saturday, as prominent politicians on the progressive left to throw their weight behind Turner in the weeks before the special election on Aug. 3.



Nina Turner was one of the first and most vocal surrogates for Sanders during his presidential runs and later led the organization, Our Revolution, that grew out of the Sanders campaign.

Sanders endorsed Turner early in the current race. The two are ideologically aligned. Both have championed policies like raising the minimum wage, canceling student debt and Medicare For All.

In a press release Wednesday, Turner said she was grateful for Sanders' support and acknowledged the trail he has blazed in recent years. 

“Senator Sanders sparked a movement that shifted what is possible in American politics," she said. "I am proud to be joined by Senator Sanders in my hometown of Cleveland. He has shown that one can be a principled partner to the President in moving forward an agenda that centers the poor, working poor, and the barely middle class.”

***
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

