Wednesday, July 21, 2021

C-Notes

Local Rockers City of Invention To Release Debut Album on July 27

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 1:31 PM

City of Invention. - COURTESY OF CITY OF INVENTION
  • Courtesy of City of Invention
  • City of Invention.
Local indie rockers City of Invention will release their debut album, The Feeling Never Ends, next week on July 27. The album showcases the band’s "tasteful blend of heartfelt lyrics, soulful vocal harmonies and melodic, woodsy rock 'n’ roll with traces of indie folk and Americana," as it's put in a press release.

Recorded and mixed by Dave Sacchini between August 2020 and June 2021 at Son of Moondog sound studios, the album features eight original songs inspired by frontman/main songwriter Scott Budzar’s life.



The title track pays tribute to a friend who regularly participates in the Pan Ohio Hope Ride, a 328-mile trek to raise funds for the American Cancer Society, and the first single, “Middletown Rd.,” recalls a late night of wandering sidewalks with a new love.

The album closes with “Roll With Me,” a tune that comes across like a “leisurely stroll through the apocalypse – suitable for an album recorded during a global pandemic.”

The album will be available on all streaming services and for purchase through cityofinvention.bandcamp.com. The band says a release party is the works as well.

