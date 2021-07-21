Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

C-Notes

Rival Sons to Bring Pressure and Time Tour to House of Blues in October

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 9:58 AM

click to enlarge Rival Sons. - RICK HORN
  • Rick Horn
  • Rival Sons.
The Grammy-nominated hard rock group Rival Sons just announced it'll hit the road this fall on the Pressure and Time Tour. The six-week headline run will find the band celebrating the 10th anniversary of its 2011 album, Pressure and Time, by performing the landmark album in its entirety for the first time ever. 

The tour stops at House of Blues on Oct. 17. The rock band Dorothy will open the show.



The group has had a busy year. Last month, Rival Sons delivered a two-night livestream event and performed their debut LP, Before the Fire, and their self-titled EP in their entirety.

Earlier this year, Rival Sons launched their own label, Sacred Tongue Recordings.

The official ticket pre-sale for the Rival Sons show at House of Blues launches today while partner presales begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

