20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 22-25)

Grogshop.gs
Indie rockers Meg and the Magnetosphere.
THU 07/22
Meg and the Magnetosphere/Reginleif/Kiss Me Deadly
A fixture on the local music scene, Meg & the Magnetosphere singer Meg Stepka hosts various open mic nights in the Cleveland area at places such as Kelley's Pub, the Winchester Music Tavern and Callaloo Cafe. She’s performed in Poland and at music festivals SXSW and Sundance, and she formed Meg & the Magnetosphere in early 2016 with drummer Lisa Kimpel, guitarist/bassist Chris Frohring and guitarist/bassist Dave Snider. The group's terrific pop sensibilities come across well in the jangly "Mary Ann," a song that perfectly balances its folk and rock impulses. The band performs tonight at 7:30 at the Grog Shop. Reginleif and Kiss Me Deadly open. Tickets cost $12.
2785 Euclid Heights. Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
Asian Lantern Festival
Taking over parks and zoos across the country, the traveling Asian Lantern Festival shows off thousands of colorful handmade paper lanterns in open, green spaces. This year's edition brings 70 "large-scale illuminated displays." This year’s festival will mark the return of live performances every hour, and there will be acrobatics including foot juggling, contortion and martial arts. Throughout the festival, guests can shop at an Asian craft market and taste a variety of culturally-inspired cuisine. The event takes place from 6:30 to 10 tonight through Sunday. Check the Zoo website for ticket prices. Continues through Sept. 2.
3900 Wildlife Way, 216-661-6500, clemetzoo.com
.
The Choir of Man
With most of the Broadway touring shows still on pause because of the pandemic, The Choir of Man
represents the sole performance taking place at Playhouse Square this month. A press release promises the show is both a party and concert: "It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live Percussion with foot-stomping choreography." Tonight's show takes place at 7:30 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre. The run extends to Aug. 29. Check the Playhouse Square website for additional showtimes and ticket prices.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cleveland International Piano Competition Presents Trivia Night
Established in 1974, Piano Cleveland promotes Cleveland as a piano destination by presenting world-class programming and community engagement and education initiatives. The organization puts on a quadrennial Cleveland International Piano Competition and tonight hosts a music trivia night at Music Box Supper Club. There will be live music from international piano masters, and patrons will have a chance to win a Cleveland musical prize package. Each $65 ticket to the event includes dinner, a drink and a dessert.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Gordon's Golden Hour
A neighborhood pop-up event, Gordon's Golden Hour will feature live music with Sam Butler, food from the Fungry Food Truck, coffee from Ready Set! and a cash bar. It all takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Gordon Green. Butler will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
5400 Detroit Ave., 216-406-2461, facebook.com/events/530781668127158/?ref=newsfeed
.
Indians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Stocked with great young talent, the Tampa Rays are once again once of the best teams in Major League Baseball. They come to Progressive Field tonight for the start of a four-game series that should give the Indians a real test given that the Rays have one of the best records in the league. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at $15.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, clevelandindians.com
.
Live and Local
As part of the Rock Hall's summer concert series, there will be live music from 8 to 10:30 tonight and tomorrow night. Dubbed Live and Local, the concerts will feature a mix of local and national acts. Tonight, the indie rock act Terrycloth Mother performs along with Jaite. Admission is free but reservations are requested. Tomorrow night, local heroes Cloud Nothings headline. A separate ticket is required to tour the museum.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Lunch by the Lake
A summertime thing at the Rock Hall, Lunch by the Lake will feature free acoustic performances by the Rock Hall’s “Resident Rockers” and local artists from noon to 2 p.m. on today, tomorrow and Saturday at the beer garden. The event is free and no reservation is required.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Music Thursdays
This summertime event featuring local acts takes place in the Cedar-Fairmont parking lot adjacent to Nighttown. "Bring your chairs and listen to Cleveland’s best!" reads the press release promoting the free concert. Find more information on the website.
cedarfairmount.org
.
Dan Soder
His natural delivery is what makes standup comic Dan Soder so funny. Add to that his spot-on impressions — like when he jokes about his grandmother casually discussing death or the random interactions he has with strangers — and you have one entertaining entertainer. The veteran funny guy has appeared on Inside Amy Schumer, The Half Hour and Conan. You can see him tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Consult the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Produced by Scott Spence, This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
centers on "the struggles and aspirations of three sisters as one walks the globe to find her purpose, one searches for adventure, and the third grows where she is planted," as it's put in a press release. The play's run at Beck Center for the Arts begins tonight with a preview and then continues through Aug. 8. Consult the Beck Center website for performance times and ticket prices.
17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-2540, beckcenter.org
.
FRI 07/23
Ryan Davis
A North Carolina native who says he he's known for his quick wit and Southern charm, comedian Ryan Davis is famous for his commentary videos on pop culture that have been reposted by stars like Joe Rogan and Shaq, With more than 1.5 million fans online, nearly half a billion video views and over 262 million minutes of his content watched on Facebook alone, the cordial Davis has built up a huge online following. He performs at 7 and 9 tonight and at 6:30 and 9 tomorrow night at the Improv. Check the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
GroundWorks DanceTheater
At 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night at Cain Park, GroundWorks DanceTheater will present new work from a diverse group of choreographers. The summer series will feature "Axis,” a new work by Adam Barruch that was originally created for film and reimagined for the stage. The group will also present the newly staged version of “INSIDE” by Cleveland-native Antonio Brown as well as “Sud Buster’s Dream” by GroundWorks founding Executive Artistic Director David Shimotakahara, which premiered in 2019. Tickets cost $25.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Jocelyn & Chris
A couple of Harvard grads, Albany, NY-based siblings Jocelyn & Chris Arndt have charted three consecutive commercial radio singles in the Billboard AAA Top 40 and appeared nationally on NBC’s Today Show
. The siblings have released seven records featuring special guests including Cory Wong (Vulfpeck), G. Love, Byron Isaacs (Lumineers), and Gov’t Mule’s Danny Louis. They’ve been featured at Sundance, Summerfest, SXSW, and on the main stage at Mountain Jam Music Festival. Their infectious new single, "Sugar & Spice," features a funky guitar riff and Janis Joplin-inspired vocals. The duo performs tonight at 8 at the Auricle in Canton. Tickets cost $15.
601 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-353-8694, theauricle.net
.
Nathan-Paul & the Admirables
Anyone who's seen locally based Nathan-Paul and the Admirables play live will likely have heard some songs from its new album, which frontman Nathan-Paul describes as "a collage of Black American Music — funk, jazz, soul, hip-hop and so on." Since it's all dance-based, it'll be easy enough to dance to tracks such as the spirited "Funk Me." Nathan-Paul says tonight's release show will be an "epic spiritual awakening dance party.” The concert starts at 8 p.m. at the Happy Dog, and tickets cost $10.
5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com
.
Tenet
Released during the pandemic, Christopher Nolan's Tenet
didn't generate the massive box office receipts the studio would've hoped. And yet, the ambitious movie that follows a CIA agent as he tries to alter the space-time continuum to save the world from a world oligarch is a cinematic marvel. At 9 tonight and at 7 tomorrow night, the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque will screen a 35mm print of the movie. Tickets cost $13, $10 for Cinematheque members, CIA and CSU I.D. holders and those aged 25 and under.
11610 Euclid Ave,, 216-421-7450, cia.edu
.
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Professional wrestling returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8 as WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes to the venue. Aired live, the popular wrestling event will feature WWE stars such as Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio and Big E. For this event, social distancing protocols will be relaxed, and face masks will be optional. Tickets start at $20, and VIP packages are available.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
SAT 07/24
Tarriona “Tank” Ball
Grammy nominated, Tarriona “Tank” Ball will give a poetry and musical performance tonight at 8 at the Music Box Supper Club. A New Orleans-based slam poet and Grammy-nominated recording artist from the band Tank and the Bangas, Ball has just released her new book Vulnerable AF. This book collects short prose pieces reflecting on a real-life relationship and the emotions and experiences that go along with it and discovering of your self-worth and sense of humor. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $35 day of show. Sha’Condria “iCon” Sibley, a New Orleans-based poet, writer, performing artist, visual artist and teaching artist, will open.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Christmas in July
The Rock Hall has teamed up with Northcoast Harbor for today's special Christmas in July celebration that takes place from noon to 10 pm. There will be an appearance by Santa, and a band will play Christmas tunes on the Rock Hall's outdoor stage. Food trucks will be on hand, and there will be a lighted boat parade. Admission is free.
Corner of Erieside Ave. and East Ninth St., northcoastharbor.org/events/event/christmas-in-july/
Friends-Themed Charity Bar Crawl
A special Friends-themed Charity Bar Crawl to benefit the Cleveland Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation will take place today in Tremont. Participating bars include the Treehouse, HI and DRY, Dante, CODA, Post 58, Edison’s Pub and the Flying Monkey Pub. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m., and registration will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Treehouse patio. Bar crawlers will be split into eight teams and rotate every 30 minutes to each participating bar. Tickets to the Friends Charity Bar Crawl in Tremont cost $25 (plus a handling fee) and will include a Friends-themed T-shirt, a suggested route pass, signature drink specials at each bar and a special prize at the finish line at the Treehouse patio.
aspecialwishcleveland.org
.
Legacy Live
One of Northeast Ohio's most popular free concert series, Legacy Live has become a tradition that families and couples look forward to each summer. The concerts, which take place on the Legacy Village lawn at 5 each Saturday night throughout the warmer months, feature local bands that play everything from blues to jazz and rock. Admission is free. Continues through Sept. 11.
25333 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-382-3871, legacy-village.com
.
Oregon Space Trail of Doom
The local indie rock act Oregon Space Trail of Doom will celebrate the release of its new album, Time Is a Mirror, with a show that takes place at 8 tonight at the Winchester. Hydrone will open the concert. The group recorded the album in February of last year at Somewhere Recording Company, a studio run by Teddy Eisenberg and operated by Dave Shaw and Michael Seifert. Dave Shaw recorded and mixed the album, and Dan Millice mastered it. Garth Phillips did the album art. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
WonderStruck in Cleveland
Earlier this spring, locally based Elevation Group, the concert promoter behind the WonderStruck in Cleveland music festival that was postponed last year due to the pandemic, announced plans to proceed with this summer's festival, which takes place today and tomorrow at Lakeland Community College. Walk the Moon and Third Eye Blind will headline today, and Portugal. The Man and AJR will headline tomorrow. Other notable acts slated to perform include Lennon Stella, Trombone Shorty and Noah Cyrus. Local acts such as Brent Kirby, Jack Harris and the Vindys will perform as well. Check the WonderStruck in Cleveland website for a complete schedule and ticket prices.
7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland, 440-525-7000, wonderstruckfest.com
.
YAY! Saturdays
This summer, University Circle caters to families with YAY! Saturdays, a new summer program for K-8 students and their families. There will be three zones with free children’s activities that rotate each week, so you can choose your own adventure. The free event takes place from 10 a.m .to 1 p.m. on Wade Oval in University Circle. Continues through.
10831 Magnolia Dr., 216-791-3900, universitycircle.org
.
SUN 07/25
Concerts at Lakeview Cemetery
The annual summer concert series at Lake View Cemetery offers locals yet another great opportunity to savor some free outdoor performances. The concert series takes place on the Garfield Monument lawn, making it one of the most unique settings in the city. Lake View Cemetery has partnered with Jim Wadsworth Productions, to set the lineup. Concerts take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Feel free to bring a lawn chair, blanket or picnic basket. Etiquette, one of the best Motown groups in the region, will perform today. Admission is free.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com
.
From the New World
Antonin Dvořák reportedly admired African-American spirituals and was fascinated by Native American traditions. When describing his New World symphony, he has said, “I tried to write only in the spirit of those national American melodies.” Tonight at Blossom in a program dubbed From the New World, the Cleveland Orchestra will perform the piece along with Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2. Rafael Payare conducts, and Stefan Jackiw guests on violin. The concert begins at 7. Check the orchestra website for ticket prices.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
.
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Bill Squire host the event.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Maker Town Market
Maker Town and Saucy Brew Works have teamed up to present free outdoor markets every Sunday at Saucy's Vibe Garden. The weekly event will feature handmade jewelry, home decor, wall art, fashion, pet products, wellness items, furniture and paper goods. Located at W. 28th St. and Church Ave., Saucy's Vibe Garden features picnic tables and an outdoor bar. Food can be ordered from the brewery via an app. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free.,
2807 Church Avenue, 216-666-2568, makertownusa.com/market/
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 5.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
