Friday, July 23, 2021

C-Notes

The Vindys To Play Release Party on July 31 at Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

Posted By on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 2:41 PM

Youngstown's the Vindys. - CUSANO PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Cusano Photography
  • Youngstown's the Vindys.
Over the course of a career that stretches back a few years now, the Youngstown-based rock band the Vindys have performed at various festivals including LaureLive, Winnetka Music Festival and Summeriest, where the band won the first day of the Emerging Artist Series selected by voters on Twitter.

Additionally, the Vindys have shared the stage with the Drive-By Truckers, Judah & the Lion, Hunter Hayes, Reeve Carney and more.



The Vindys have just announced that their new album, Bugs, comes out on July 31.

The Vindys have released a few singles ahead of the album, including “Want Your Heart,” “Morning Light,” and the anthemic “Are You Ready,” which was featured as part of the Pittsburgh Pirates and AT&T Sports Net “Friday Night Rocks” campaign that showcased local bands during Pirates broadcasts.

“We finished the record last year during the pandemic and ultimately decided to wait to release it until we could comfortably play in front of our fans,” says singer Jackie Popovec in a press release. “We worked so hard on the songs that we felt that they deserved to have a proper release party in front of our hometown crowd.” 

The Vindys will be on the road the rest of the year and will perform on Sunday as part of WonderStruck in Cleveland. They'll also play a special album release show on July 31 at Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater as part of the amphitheater’s Premier Bank Community series.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

