Titillating Tidbits: Tougher Inspection of Fair Rides in Ohio After Horrible Accident Has Some Carnies Avoiding the Buckeye State

“We will have a history that comes with each ride, whether it be a kiddie ride or a roller coaster,” said Dorothy Pelanda, director of Ohio’s Agriculture Department, which oversees ride inspections.The specter of getting shut down has nevertheless led some carnies to avoid the Buckeye State altogether, instead trucking their rides to neighboring states like Indiana and West Virginia that have more lax policies.
The head of the state’s amusement ride safety office, David Miran, said the law emphasizes checking a ride's structural components and that inspectors are told to err on the side of caution.
All they could come up with were a few inflatable bounce houses and one kiddie ride.
“We were doing damage control all weekend,” said festival chairman Matt Ritenour. “Having a festival without rides is like having a beer garden without beer. You just can't have it.”
In neighboring Denison, only six of 11 rides were approved to operate during its four-day festival in June because inspectors had “zero tolerance for rust,” said Greg DiDonato, the town's mayor.
“I get that there was a tragedy. I get it, we want safety, but this is a huge overreach,” said DiDonato, a former state lawmaker. “I'm for ride safety, everybody is. But this will kill the small ride operators.”
