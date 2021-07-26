Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 26, 2021

Scene & Heard

Only One Ohio Republican Voted for Bipartisan Congressional Bill Taking Action on Toxic 'Forever Chemicals'

Posted By on Mon, Jul 26, 2021 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill to tackle contamination from so-called "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) is moving through Congress.

PFAS is used in a range of consumer products and linked to a variety of health problems.



The chemical essentially does not degrade, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans have PFAS in their blood.

Sonya Lunder, senior toxics policy advisor for the Sierra Club, explained PFAS contamination has been on the radar of environmental advocates for decades, but federal regulators didn't start paying attention until the turn of the century, when evolving research uncovered the prevalence of chemicals.

"It's been maddening for environmental advocates, because PFAS chemicals are used so widely in things like microwave popcorn bags, or to make fabrics or rugs stain resistant," Lunder stressed. "However, the chemicals in the environment build up in our food. They're in the water we drink. They linger in our body for years."

A recent study detected PFAS at nearly 70 sites in Ohio. The bill would accelerate the response to PFAS contamination and direct the EPA to establish federal regulations.

Water system sampling conducted under Ohio's PFAS Action Plan in 2020 found PFAS levels above the state's action level in just two public water systems.

However, Lunder pointed out Ohio's threshold is much more lax than other states, and at least 31 systems exceed the most protective drinking-water standard. She added some states are going beyond testing and taking steps to prevent PFAS contamination.

"There are so many things that need to be done, and it is very cumbersome in these state-by-state approaches," Lunder contended. "They're paving the way, they're showing us what is possible, but what we really need to level the playing field to protect everybody and to do this more quickly is federal action."

Moving forward, Lunder emphasized more needs to be done to prevent the need for regulators to continuously play catch-up. She argued for too long, chemicals have been created and marketed without enough research on the long-term impacts.

"Until we have a much better integrated system using better judgments and a more precautionary view, we're going to continue to find that these pollutants are widespread in the environment, impacting everyone in costing us an incredible amount of money," Lunder remarked.

The PFAS Action Act of 2021 passed the House with bipartisan support. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, was the only Ohio Republican to vote in favor.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Portage County Sheriff Used Official Letterhead to Whine about Guardians Name Change Read More

  2. Opinion: Guardians Name Change is Step in Right Direction Worth Celebrating, But Work Remains Read More

  3. Savage Love: My Wife Cheated On Me With My Best Friend and Then We Had a Foursome With Him and His Wife. Now It's Complicated Read More

  4. Romeo and Juliet Are At It Again In a Thoroughly Enjoyable Outdoor Production by the Cleveland Shakespeare Festival Read More

  5. Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Hatched in Ohio, Was Conceived and Steered by FBI Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation