Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Sebastian Maniscalco's Nobody Does This Tour Coming To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in December
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 9:16 AM
click to enlarge
-
Rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
-
Art for Sebastian Maniscalco's comedy tour.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco just announced more than 15 new arena dates for the second leg of his brand new Nobody Does This tour.
“I’ve been unable to share my comedy for over a year,” Maniscalco tells Billboard. “I’m busting at the seams to get back out on the road and share my observations about life and family on this brand-new tour!”
The tour comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9. Long-time opener and fellow Chicago native Pat McGann will continue as the opener on the cross-country trek.
Not one to let a pandemic knock him down, the comedian held down a two-night run last year as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
and has kept acting and performing as much as possible.
A presale for the concert starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets to Sebastian Maniscalco's Nobody Does This Tour at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Sebastian Maniscalco, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
